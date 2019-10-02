PPCC to host free mental-health symposium
Pikes Peak Community College’s Counseling Center has joined forces with Colorado Springs Health Foundation and Empowering Minds Nurturing Souls Inc. to help remove the stigma and shame that marginalized communities and people of color have around mental health.
The three organizations will conduct a free symposium Oct. 4-5 to connect individuals and families with the resources they need.
“The stigma is so strong in those communities that individuals are not open to accepting their mental health problems. Ridicule, belittling and lack of acceptance from the family create fear and ultimately prevent individuals from receiving the care and resources that exist. And, we aim to change that,” said Yolanda Harris, director of PPCC’s Counseling Center.
“No More Secrets: Breaking Through Barriers” will be held at PPCC’s Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs (80906). An opening reception and keynote by Andrew Romanoff, former president and CEO of Mental Health Colorado will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. Events planned from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 include a keynote by Patrice N. Douglas, owner of Empire Counseling & Consultation; and breakout sessions including “Parenting,” “Self-care,” “The LGBTQIA Disconnect,” “Inside the Opioid Crisis,” “The Truth about Trauma,” “Many Faces of Depression.”
The events are free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided.
PPCC’s Counseling Center provides students with professional mental health counseling, short-term intervention, crisis intervention and referrals to community resources to help students cope with and succeed in college. The center also has ongoing events at the college every semester, including an LGBTQ Support Group, a 15-week fathering class, mental-health first aid courses and free depression screenings.
Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs announces luncheon, fashion show
The Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs invites the public to lunch and fashion at their “A-Tisket-A-Tasket” annual fashion show luncheon.
From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Colorado College’s Bemis Hall, the public is invited to shop the Woman’s Club’s opportunity baskets and enjoy lunch. Ethically-made fashions and accessories from Frayla Boutique will be featured in the runway show. Birgitta DePree of the Millibo Art Theatre will emcee.
Proceeds from the event allow the Woman’s Club to benefit nonprofits including Early Connections Learning Center, the Empty Stocking Fund, Home Front Cares, Meadow Park Community Center, Partners in Housing, the Ronald McDonald House and Safe Kids.
Tickets are $50 per guest ($20 is tax deductible) and may be purchased online at tinyurl.com/y6nsfvl9. Paid reservations are due by Oct. 18.