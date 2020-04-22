The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Community Health Partnership announced April 13 it has named Amber Ptak CEO. Ptak has served as the interim CEO since November.
“I am grateful to the Community Health Partnership Board of Directors for the opportunity to lead this organization. I have spent my entire career fostering collaborative leadership and addressing complex health issues through systems thinking, so achieving this organization’s vision is personally and professionally important to me,” Ptak said.
Ptak joined CHP in June as Director of Community Partnerships. Prior to joining CHP, she was a senior development officer at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation. She previously served as the Gill Foundation’s Director of Gay & Lesbian Fund for Colorado and in various roles with TESSA and El Paso County Public Health. Ptak has a Master of Public Administration degree with a nonprofit strategic management focus from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs and a Bachelor of Science in public health from Western Michigan University.
Last fall, the CHP board engaged executive search firm EFL Associates in a nationwide CEO search process. The organization received more than 50 applications.
“… The Board of Directors feels strongly that Amber’s focus on organizational culture, unique expertise in collaborative leadership and collective impact, and passion for community health make her an ideal fit for the job. With Amber at the helm, sky is the limit in terms of this organization’s impact,” said Annette Fryman, chairperson, Community Health Partnership.
CHP works with diverse networks to tackle complex problems confronting communities across the Pikes Peak region, including homelessness, suicide prevention, access to care and substance abuse.
