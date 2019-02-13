WORK TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW, REPAVE CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO ROAD HAS BEGUN
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo visitors and motorists accessing the neighborhood immediately adjacent to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo may experience traffic delays on Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road between Marland Road and the zoo entrance due to work now in progress to repave the road and improve traffic flow.
Work hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through approximately April 19.
There will be intermittent lane closures and flaggers will be present to direct traffic. Motorists and zoo guests can expect delays and neighborhood residents are encouraged to take alternate routes.
Crews will widen Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road and add a dedicated center turn lane to better facilitate emergency vehicles, improve access to neighborhood streets and reduce traffic congestion.
PUBLIC INPUT NEEDED ON JONES PARK
El Paso County Parks is requesting public input as it creates a master plan for Jones Park.
El Paso County has contracted with Altitude Land Consultants to complete the master plan, which will comprehensively outline existing conditions and community needs, and recommend new sustainable recreational facilities for Jones Park for the next seven to 10 years.
As part of the planning process, Altitude is completing a community survey, which can be found on the Community Services Department/Parks Planning webpage or at surveymonkey.com/r/Jones_Park.
The survey response deadline is Feb. 22.
In 2015, the City of Colorado Springs conveyed Jones Park to El Paso County. Jones Park is approximately 1,200 acres and is located within the Bear Creek Watershed, surrounded by United States Forest Service land. The park has approximately 3.5 miles of existing multi-use trails that allow for hiking, biking, horseback riding and motorcycle use and approximately one mile of non-motorized single track trail. The Jones Park trail system connects to Forest Service trails outside of Jones Park.
The master plan will be developed in accordance with the Bear Creek Watershed Restoration/Environmental Assessment, US Forest Service Bear Creek Watershed Project/Final Decision, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Biological Opinion, El Paso County Parks standards, and the Jones Park Conservation Easement (held by the Palmer Land Trust).
It is anticipated the master plan will be presented to the Park Advisory Board for consideration and/or endorsement in April, and to the Board of County Commissioners in May.
NONPROFITS INVITED TO APPLY FOR PPUW FUNDING
The Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW) Community Investment application process has begun. Nonprofits providing health-and-human service programming in El Paso County may submit proposals for funding consideration by a team of PPUW volunteers. Find detailed information at ppunitedway.org/your-impact.
The Community Investment Fund is made up of donations from community members during the Pikes Peak United Way annual giving campaign. Nonprofits that meet the eligibility criteria for the fund submit applications.
This is a process unique to Pikes Peak United Way which ensures that all agencies selected are vetted and screened thoroughly. Once selected, these agencies are then referred to as Pikes Peak United Way Partner Agencies. Depending on the selection committee, the number of agencies chosen is between 25 and 35.