VOLUNTEERS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP
Registration is now open for the public to participate in the Pikes Peak Great American Cleanup event on April 27.
“The water that flows through the Pikes Peak region is a critical component of the health of our community. Regular cleanup efforts along our trails and waterways and in our parks help to ensure the health of our community, the natural areas surrounding it, and communities downstream,” said Jerry Cordova, Water Resources Engineering Specialist. “The Great American cleanup provides an opportunity for the public to have a direct impact on maintaining healthy waterways.”
Volunteers can select from 20 sites throughout the Pikes Peak region — including Bear Creek Dog Park, Bear Creek Nature Center, Bear Creek Nature Center, Bear Creek Regional Park and the Stratmoor Valley Trailhead — to clean parks, trails and waterway. Register at gacppp.com.
Cleanups begin at 9 a.m. Nitrile work gloves, buckets and trash bags will be provided, but participants should plan ahead by wearing durable shoes or boots and work gloves. Participants under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult.
These events are part of the 4th annual Great American Cleanup Pikes Peak Partners, a community effort between the City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful, Colorado Springs Utilities, City of Fountain, City of Manitou Springs, and the Town of Monument.
In 2018, 378 registered volunteers removed more than 2,100 pounds of debris and 425 bags of trash from 26 locations throughout the Pikes Peak region in Great American Cleanup events.
For more information, contact Bryan Welding at 520-7846 or BryanWelding@elpasoco.com.
EL POMAR FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS
William Ward, vice chairman of El Pomar Foundation and lead independent trustee announced recently that the Board of Trustees of El Pomar Foundation approved the following promotions and hirings:
• Kyle Hybl, president and CEO
• Matt Carpenter, executive vice president and COO
• Devanie Helman, Vice President – Leadership Development
• Dave Miller, Associate Vice President – Information Technology
• Kaitlin Johnson, Associate Vice President – Community Stewardship
• Julia Lawton, Director of Communications
• Eleanor Martinez, executive assistant
• Diane Riggenbach, investment specialist
• Samantha Knoll, assistant curator, Penrose Heritage Museum
“The Trustees of El Pomar Foundation are proud to announce the appointment of Kyle Hybl to the position of president and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1. Since joining the Foundation in 2000, Kyle has established himself as a trusted and talented leader and has demonstrated the strong management skills necessary to lead the organization smoothly into the future. Kyle engages others with skill and grace, makes sound decisions, and demonstrates exceptional integrity. The Trustees place the greatest importance on honoring the intent of our founders, and we are confident that Kyle, along with Matt Carpenter, who will succeed Kyle as Chief Operating Officer, will lead the Foundation with a shared vision and commitment to the Penrose legacy. We are excited about the next generation of leaders at El Pomar,” Ward said.
Kyle Hybl joined El Pomar Foundation as general counsel in 2000, and has held the position of Chief Operating Officer since 2013. William J. Hybl, who joined the Foundation as vice president and executive director in 1973, will continue to serve as chairman of the Board, managing the governance and affairs of the Board of Trustees in partnership with R. Thayer Tutt, El Pomar Foundation Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer.
“The Board of Trustees and El Pomar staff wish to extend our deepest gratitude to Bill Hybl, who has led El Pomar with poise and passion since joining the Foundation 45 years ago. Bill’s commitment to the communities of Colorado and the Penrose legacy established El Pomar as a pillar of the Colorado philanthropic community. With his leadership, the Foundation has distributed over $500 million in grants and built a number of invaluable and innovative programs, networks, and resources that benefit all of Colorado. He has personally and professionally made innovative and enduring contributions by championing many impactful projects. We are thankful for his continuation as chairman of the Board, and know his legacy as CEO has made a permanent impact on the state of Colorado,” Ward said.
Carpenter will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer. Carpenter joined the foundation in 1999 as a participant in the Fellowship program and has since risen to the role of executive vice president, overseeing the grants office operations.
Helman, vice president, is the director of the Fellowship and is the senior staff member for the North Region and the Sally Beck Fund. She joined the Foundation in 2012 as a participant in the Fellowship program.
Miller, associate vice president, oversees the Foundation’s IT operations. He originally joined the Foundation in 2015 as an on-site contract employee, and joined El Pomar full-time in 2016.
Johnson, associate vice president, is the deputy director of the Regional Partnerships program and serves as the senior staff member for the High Country and Central Peaks Regions. Johnson joined El Pomar in 2015 as a participant in the Fellowship program.
Lawton, director of communications, oversees the Foundation’s communications, and represents El Pomar on the Empty Stocking Fund staff. She joined El Pomar in 2015 as a participant in the Fellowship program.
Riggenbach, investment specialist, came to El Pomar earlier this year in January after 13 years with UBS Financial Services.
Martinez, executive assistant, oversees the administrative duties for the offices of Kyle Hybl and Carpenter. Martinez joined the Foundation in January and previously served in roles at the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC and Colorado Thirty Group.
Knoll, assistant curator of the Penrose Heritage Museum, joined the foundation in December after completing a degree in anthropology and museum studies at University of Colorado Colorado Springs.