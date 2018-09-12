THOUSANDS KICK OFF COMMUNITY READING PROGRAM
Thousands of readers of all ages across the Front Range are joining Pikes Peak Library District in a community-wide literacy and learning initiative.
The 17th annual iteration of All Pikes Peak Reads takes place now through Nov. 17. It’s a regional effort to improve literacy and foster dialogue across social, cultural, and generational lines. The 2018 program is focused on diversity, multiculturalism, immigration and resiliency.
“We think this is such important subject matter for our community to discuss in our current climate, both locally and nationally,” said Amy Rodda, head of Adult Services. “The whole goal of All Pikes Peak Reads is to help increase literacy across the region while instigating important conversations about relevant current events. We’re very optimistic that this year’s program will achieve those goals.”
This year’s program includes three titles, divided up by age group. The adult title selection is “The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship, and Hope in an American Classroom” by Helen Thorpe. Young adult and teen readers wanting to participate can read “Flying Lessons and Other Stories” edited by Ellen Oh, and the children’s selection is “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña.
Both Thorpe and de la Peña will be visiting Colorado Springs this fall as a part of the All Pikes Peak Reads event schedule.
In addition to the author visits, All Pikes Peak Reads has a robust events schedule that spans the two months of the program’s run. Events include movie screenings, multicultural celebrations, cooking and craft classes, story times, and more. PPLD representatives say the wide array of events is an attempt to make sure everyone can be involved, in the hopes that the timely issues dealt with in the selected titles are discussed community-wide.
“There is something for everyone in this year’s reading program, and we hope everyone in the community will feel included and motivated to participate,” Rodda said.
A full schedule of events can be found at ppld.org/appr.
CREEK WEEK COMMUNITY CLEAN UP REGISTRATION NOW OPEN
The Creek Week Community Clean Up event is slated for Sept. 29 at the 3rd Street trailhead from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is now open. To volunteer for this event, register online at fountaincreekweek.com.
Creek Week is a nine-day, watershed-wide litter and debris collection event wherein service groups, neighborhood associations, scouts, schools, churches and individuals donate their time to clean up the Fountain Creek Watershed. The event is also a chance to raise awareness about the watershed, local water supply, the district and littering issues. It also keeps local communities cleaner, safer and more beautiful.
Last year, 1,467 volunteers from Colorado Springs collected 2,068 bags and large debris. In all, last year 2,592 citizens in 89 groups from around the Pikes Peak region removed 30 tons of litter and debris from the watershed.
DUNKIN’ DONUTS LAUNCHES ‘AIR FORCE WINS, YOU WIN’ COFFEE OFFER
Dunkin’ Donuts has launched its “Air Force Wins, You Win!” coffee offer.
The offer kicked off earlier this month when the Air Force Falcons took on the Stony Brook Seawolves. Dunkin’ Donuts will offer guests a $1 medium hot or iced coffee the day following an Air Force football regular season win. The “Air Force Wins, You Win!” offer is valid at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the Colorado Springs and Pueblo areas only throughout the Air Force Falcons football 2018-19 regular season, one per guest, excluding cold brew.
“Dunkin’ Donuts is excited to kick-off our partnership with the Air Force and launch the … coffee offer for fans this season,” said Heather Morin, the integrated marketing manager for Dunkin’ brands. “We look forward to rewarding loyal Air Force fans and helping fuel their passion all football season long.”