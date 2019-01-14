PIKES PEAK LIBRARY DISTRICT EARNS TOP GOVERNMENT FINANCE HONOR
For the 27th year in a row, Pikes Peak Library District is being recognized for excellent financial transparency.
The Government Finance Officers Association awarded Pikes Peak Library District the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting in December, the association’s highest award.
“The attainment of this award represents significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” the Government Finance Officers Association said in a press release. “This is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.”
Each year, the association judges government organizations through an impartial panel. According to the association’s website, the program was designed to motivate government agencies to “go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles,” with the goal of encouraging financial transparency by those agencies.
Earning this award illustrates an organization’s commitment to good stewardship of public dollars.
“This award is one of the highest honors a government organization can hope to achieve,” said Pikes Peak Library District Chief Financial Officer Michael Varnet. “To receive an award of this caliber so many years in a row is a testament not only to the finance team, but to the Library District as a whole. The group of people I work with each day truly has dedication to transparency and honorable financial reporting, and I am very proud to be part of such a team.”
CARE AND SHARE FOOD BANK ANNOUNCES SEVERAL RECENT
STAFF PROMOTIONS
Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado announced several staff promotions and changes effective Jan. 2.
Lynne Telford remains at the helm of the organization and as Care and Share’s steadfast visionary in the role of CEO. Chris Bender has been named Care and Share Food Bank’s President; Zac Egeler has been named Chief Financial Officer; Greg McClarin has been named Chief Logistics Officer and Shannon Brice has been named Chief Alliance Officer. Jaime McMullen Garcia continues as Share & Care’s Chief Philanthropy Officer and oversees major gifts and development functions within the organization.
As Care and Share’s CEO, Telford will continue to make major organizational decisions and serve as the external communicator on behalf of the organization. She will now house out of a newly established Downtown Colorado Springs office.
Bender previously held the position as Care and Share Chief Financial Officer, handling strategic and operational matters as they relate to budget management and fiscal functions. As Care and Share’s president, Bender will manage day-to-day internal operations. He has an extensive business and financial background and, prior to Care and Share, he was the Vice President of Global Finance and Operations at Cherwell Software.
Egeler has been with Care and Share as the controller of the organization. McClarin previously held the position as Care and Share Capacity and Logistics Director. In her new role, Brice will work closely with partner agencies and program sites and oversee marketing and community engagement.