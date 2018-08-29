OVARIAN CANCER CHARITY TO EXPAND SERVICES AFTER WINNING NATIONAL GRANT
Southern Colorado women battling gynecologic cancers will benefit from a new peer advocacy program after the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society (SDOCS) of Colorado Springs recently won a $30,000 grant from Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance’s Woman to Woman Program.
The grant, which the organization applied for in the spring, will create a program that will offer southern Colorado women battling these cancers emotional assistance and personal connections by pairing trained survivors with newly diagnosed patients for women across the region, both rural and urban, who are currently without suitable options for peer support.
“It’s a unique program that will help women facing an awful, and at times, lonely battle,” said Executive Director Susan DiNapoli Guyton. “We are both honored and thrilled to receive this grant and bring the amazing OCRFA’s Woman to Woman Program to Southern Colorado.”
The Woman to Woman Program will further strengthen the partnership between the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society and the Penrose Cancer Center and Southern Colorado Gynecologic Oncology (SCGO) to help guide patients to their Sue’s Gift financial assistance program, which has awarded thousands of dollars to local women and their families to help pay for their medical treatments, bills and other needs.
“For years, we’ve helped Southern Colorado’s women and their families financially, but now we will have the funding and formal program to support them emotionally as well,” said DiNapoli Guyton, the daughter of Sue DiNapoli, who lost her battle with ovarian cancer more than a decade ago.
SDOCS will also host their 10th annual Be Ovary Aware 5k run and 3k walk fundraiser at America the Beautiful Park in downtown Colorado Springs Sept. 16.
For further information or to donate or volunteer, contact Susan DiNapoli Guyton at 229-4114 or visit beovaryaware.org.
MAYOR’S OFFICE ACCEPTING NOMINATIONS FOR 2018 MAYOR’S YOUNG LEADER AWARDS
The Colorado Springs Mayor’s Office is now accepting nominations for the fifth annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards. Launched in 2015, the awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals, age 40 and under, whose extraordinary efforts make a positive impact on the Colorado Springs community. Nominees must live or work in Colorado Springs.
Nominations must be submitted via coloradosprings.gov by Sept. 23. The five award categories are as follows:
Community and economic impact
• An individual who has measurably impacted the community or local economy through their business, community involvement or events.
• The community impact should have a tangible, measurable effect on the community. That impact might be the result of any number of activities, such as job creation, workforce development, volunteer efforts, board service or innovative business models that promote social goals.
• Outstanding contributions to the economy in terms of job growth or events having a significant economic impact.
Creative industry
• An individual who is using creative methods/systems to transform their given industry.
• Demonstrates the power of art and business working together to make a positive impact.
Education
• Uses creative, non-traditional approaches to improve education.
• An educator who is helping foster the future generations of innovative thinkers.
Sports and wellness
• An individual who has implemented compelling new ideas to deliver better sports/health and wellness initiatives in the community through their business/events.
Technology
• An individual who provides enhancements in technology that advance productivity, improve efficiency, increase performance or provide innovative results.
Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on Oct. 30 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. For more information, including a list of past recipients, visit coloradosprings.gov/mayors-office/page/mayors-young-leader-awards.