GREAT CLIPS SALONS HOST CUT-A-THON FOR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL COLORADO
Great Clips salons across Colorado Springs will be hosting a Cut-a-Thon event Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. to support the new Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. Stylists will provide free haircuts, with a suggested donation of $7. Proceeds will fund an infusion bay at the facility’s new Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.
COLORADO SPRINGS PHILHARMONIC ANNOUNCES PHILHARMONIC POPS SERIES
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic announced the newly named Penrose-St. Francis Health Services Philharmonic Pops, which kicked off in late September. Additionally, the health system is the sponsor of Philharmonic CARES, a community program that honors the crucial work of caregivers in our community.
“We are beyond grateful for the generous partnership of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services. Their view of personal and community health is inspiring, and their exciting commitment to the Philharmonic Pops will mean even more blockbuster performances from our beloved Philharmonic,” said Nathan Newbrough, Philharmonic CEO and president.
A one-year financial commitment from Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, established for the first time the naming rights of the Philharmonic Pops series, which includes concerts such as Monster Mash, The Wonderful Music of Oz, Star Spangled Pops and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial In Concert.
“At Penrose-St. Francis, we are on a mission to create flourishing communities and provide whole person care,” said Chris Valentine, director of communications for Penrose-St. Francis. “Through partnerships like this one, we are able to bring health care and the arts together, reaching more people than either of us could on our own.”
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic continues its 92nd season. Season tickets remain available for The El Pomar Foundation Masterworks, Penrose-St. Francis Health Services Philharmonic Pops and the Al and Leigh Buettner Signature Series by calling 575-9632 or at csphilharmonic.org.
CSPD RECRUITING VOLUNTEER VICTIM ADVOCATES
The Colorado Springs Police Department is currently accepting applications for volunteer victim advocates as the department gears up to host a training academy early next year.
The Colorado Springs Police Department Victim Advocacy Unit (VAU) Volunteer Program enables volunteers to gain insight into the criminal justice system and gain knowledge of the many community resources available to crime victims. Volunteers are rewarded by helping those in need and by developing professional skills and specialized networking opportunities. Volunteers will have the opportunity to interact with police officers, detectives and other emergency personnel to assist victims with their needs.
The 2019 VAU Volunteer Training Academy starts begins Feb. 4, 2019, and is comprised of four-hour classes given twice weekly on Monday and Thursday evenings for approximately nine weeks.
Participants will be trained in victim advocacy skills including crisis intervention, community resources, and Victim Advocacy Unit operations. Students will also gain a general understanding on the various units and functions of the Colorado Springs Police Department. In conjunction with the academy, on-the-job training is provided to those volunteers recruited to the unit.
To enroll in the VAU Volunteer Training Academy and train to become a CSPD volunteer victim advocate, complete an online application at springscaps.org. All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to the enrollment in the training academy.
For questions regarding the VAU Volunteer Program, contact VAU Volunteer Specialist Sam McAfee-Acre at 444-7927.
For information on the Victim Advocacy Unit, visit tinyurl.com/y8u5vs5w.
CSPD NO LONGER OFFERS NON-CRIMINAL FINGERPRINT SERVICES
Due to changes implemented by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Colorado Springs Police Department will no longer offer non-criminal fingerprint services to the general public after Saturday.
These services include, but are not limited to:
• Adoption
• Background checks
• Car sales
• Daycare licensure
• Department of Human Services foster care/kinship
• Dismissal of restraining orders
• Gaming
• Job licensure
• Name changes
• Out of state fingerprint cards
• Realtor licensure
• Reprints
• School district employment/volunteers
• Security clearances
• Teacher licensure
Service must now be obtained through the CBI-approved vendor IdentoGO. To schedule fingerprint services, visit IdentoGO’s website at identogo.com/locations/colorado or call 1-844-539-5539 toll-free.
The CSPD will continue to process fingerprints at the Police Operations Center for:
• Orders of the court
• Sex offender registration
• Liquor and marijuana licensing
If you have any questions, please contact the CSPD Records Section at 444-7521.