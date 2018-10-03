FORT CARSON TO CONDUCT BURNS
Fort Carson Directorates of Emergency Services and Public Works Conservation Branch will conduct prescribed burns on various installation training areas beginning Friday and through to Dec. 31.
The installation prescribed burn program is critical in reducing the potential for wildland fires and will only be conducted if weather conditions are favorable.
The burns are accomplished to facilitate military training within certain range areas. They are carefully planned and executed to reduce heavy vegetation that could potentially lead to and fuel wildland fires.
Prescribed burns are managed in accordance with permits issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in coordination with El Paso and Pueblo counties. Each burn is conducted with a focus on safety and the potential impact for off-site effects of smoke on public health and visibility. By combining favorable weather conditions with a variety of fire management techniques, Fort Carson officials work to keep smoke impacts to a minimum.
Fort Carson continues to be supportive and understanding to the concerns of the surrounding community regarding air quality and the threat of wildland fires. The prescribed burn program continues the installation’s dedication to the preservation of the environment and wildland fire risk management in Colorado.
Concerned community members are encouraged to call Fort Carson at 526-9849. Every concern is taken very seriously and addressed in a timely and thoughtful manner.
NONPROFIT SEEKS COMMUNITY AREA REPRESENTATIVES
TO JOIN TEAM
The ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, a nonprofit educational and cultural exchange organization, is seeking individuals to serve as area representatives in the local community. ASSE provides academic year and semester exchange programs in the United States for high school students worldwide. Students range in age from 15 to 18 years old, have passed a series of academic and character requirements and are awaiting an opportunity to embark on their American adventure.
Area representatives recruit and screen prospective host families, interview students to study abroad and supervise the exchange students in their community. Area representatives are compensated based on the number of students they are supervising, with bonus opportunities.
ASSE’s primary goal is to contribute to international understanding by enabling students to learn about other languages and cultures through active participation in family, school and community life. ASSE’s area representatives make this possible.
For more information about ASSE or becoming an area representative, contact the organization’s Western Regional Office at 1-800-733-2773 or email asseusawest@asse.com. Visit host.asse.com for more information.