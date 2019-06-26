DISCOVER GOODWILL OF SOUTHERN & WESTERN COLORADO AND GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF DENVER ANNOUNCE MERGER
Discover Goodwill of Southern & Western Colorado and Goodwill Industries of Denver and have finalized a merger between the two organizations. Discover Goodwill, based in Colorado Springs, and Goodwill Industries of Denver will maintain their current administrative offices, retail stores, donation centers and other localized programs that together serve more than 100,000 individuals throughout Colorado each year. Both organizational boards approved the merger, and with the Goodwill Industries International Board of Directors approval of the consolidation of territory, the two organizations will combine operations effective immediately.
Operating as one organization will allow both regions to leverage their collective expertise in community programming to expand Goodwill’s mission of employment placement and job training across the state and help even more Coloradans with disadvantages achieve greater independence. The combined organization will now serve all 64 counties in Colorado with localized career development programming, 43 retail stores, four outlets, 12 stand-alone donation centers, employing more than 2,800 workers.
The co-chairs for the combined Board of Directors strongly support the merger and are looking forward to what it means for the people of Colorado.
“This is an exciting step for Goodwill and great news for the communities we serve,” said Co-Chair Phil DeVries. “This decision will help us impact more lives of Coloradans who truly need our services and ultimately provide an improved shopping experience for Goodwill patrons and supporters across the state.”
“The primary motivation for this merger is to help more people,” said Co-Chair Dan May. “We’ve been serving people in Colorado for 100 years. We believe that combining our resources makes good business sense and will create even more opportunities for those we serve for the next 100 years to come.”
Karla Grazier, president and CEO of Discover Goodwill and interim president and CEO of Goodwill Denver since September, will lead the combined organization. “This merger makes sense on so many levels,” said Grazier. “We will be stronger together and will create a better Goodwill for all of Colorado. We’ve already initiated improvements and renovations at several stores. Thanks to our combined resources and continued emphasis on customer satisfaction, our customers can look forward to even more improvements very soon.”
COLORADO SPRINGS KENNEL CLUB COMES HOME WITH FULL DAY OF DOG SHOWS
The Colorado Springs Kennel Club is coming home to Colorado Springs at the Norris-Penrose Event Center for its American Kennel Club (AKC) sanctioned dog shows.
The AKC represents more than 5,000 dog clubs with 109 in Colorado. The upcoming Colorado Springs Kennel Club dog shows are expected to bring at least 1,100 exhibitors this year.
In 2015 in Colorado, 75,300 dogs and handlers participated in 463 AKC sanctioned events. In 2016, 69,500 dogs participated in 460 events; and in 2017, 67,500 dogs participated in 463 events.
AKC conducts ongoing research into the economic impact of AKC sanctioned events. Many exhibitors come from out of the area and state. AKC dog shows are educational and family-friendly events and the attract spectators to the shows.
The event is set for Thursday through Sunday at the Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, No. 3.