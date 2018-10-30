COMMUNITY INVITED TO DONATE TO BOUNTIFUL BAGS PROGRAM
This year Silver Key’s goal is to fill 1,200 Bountiful Bags will all the trimmings for a memorable Thanksgiving meal for older adults through its Senior Assistance food pantry. Silver Key is inviting the community to help make the holidays special for these seniors. Without the community’s support, many of our clients would not have a Thanksgiving meal.
Needed items are:
• Cranberry sauce: whole berry or jellied, 14- or 16-ounce cans.
• Dessert dry mix or canned pie filling.
• Green beans: 14.5-ounce cans.
• Instant mashed potatoes.
• Dry stuffing/dressing, 6-ounce boxes.
• Turkey gravy dry mix: 0.87 (7/8)-ounce packets.
• Yams/sweet potatoes: 29-ounce cans.
Food donations can be dropped off at the following locations through Tuesday during designated hours:
• Cheyenne Place, 945 Tenderfoot Hill Road, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
• MorningStar at Bear Creek, 2450 Lower Gold Camp Road, daily from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
No time to shop? Make a financial donation to Silver Key’s Bountiful Bags food drive. Every dollar donated equals one pound of food and $15 will feed an entire family. Financial donations can be mailed or dropped off at 1625 S. Murray Blvd. or made online at silverkey.org/donate. Please indicate Bountiful Bags in the notes field. To make a donation over the phone, call 884-2321.
For more information about Silver Key’s Bountiful Bags project, call 884-2300.
SPACE FOUNDATION TO EXPAND DISCOVERY CENTER EDUCATION COMPLEX WITH SUPPORT FROM EL POMAR, GRAPEVINE INVESTMENTS
Space Foundation has closed on space to nearly triple the size of its Discovery Center education complex in Colorado Springs. The additional 85,319 square feet at 4435 Arrowswest Drive adjoins its current building at 4425 Arrowswest Drive and will expand the total space from 45,716 square feet to 131,035 total square feet.
“This acquisition does more than increase our physical space. It allows us to expand and bring even more opportunity to the community and in particular our STEM education mission that every day, makes a difference in building a spacefaring future and developing the next generation workforce,” said Space Foundation CEO Thomas Zelibor. “The expansion of our Discovery Center means more students, teachers, parents and space community partners can take part in that mission and the adventures that come with it.”
The purchase was funded through an agreement with the El Pomar Foundation. Additionally, the selling price was significantly reduced through a $1.9 million donation from Grapevine Investments, LLP.
The investments from the El Pomar Foundation and Grapevine Investments “goes far beyond the physical structure of the Space Foundation. It’s making sure we can do more, to serve more and make an even bigger world of difference to those who see space as an adventure and opportunity for all. We are humbled and grateful for their incredible support,” Zelibor said.
Grapevine Investments’ Scott Bryan stated, “When I was chair of EDC, my main goal was retaining the Space Foundation in Colorado Springs and the Space Symposium at The Broadmoor. This led to the purchase of the Discovery Center and the subsequent building next door. We are thrilled to be able to assist the Space Foundation in realizing their vision of expanding the Discovery Center. The Space Foundation is a vital economic and educational crown jewel of our community.”
The Space Foundation moved into its current location in 2011. There are more than 40,000 visitors to the Discovery Center each year.
Learn more about the Discovery Center at discoverspace.org.
OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD SHOE BOXES TO BE COLLECTED
Next month, Fellowship of the Rockies will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 12-19.
Pikes Peak region families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoe boxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Pikes Peak area residents hope to collect more than 6,500 gifts to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
“We are honored to be linking arms with our community to help children around the world experience the true meaning of Christmas,” said Paul Fischbach, regional director. “These simple gifts show God’s love to children facing difficult circumstances.”
Fellowship of the Rockies is accepting drop offs during the following days and times:
• Nov. 12: 2-6 p.m.
• Nov. 13: 9 a.m.-noon.
• Nov. 14: 5-8 p.m.
• Nov. 15: Noon-5 p.m.
• Nov. 16: 2-5 p.m.
Nov. 17: 10 a.m.-noon.
• Nov. 18: Noon-3 p.m.
• Nov. 19: 9 a.m.-noon.
The facility is located at 1625 S. 8th St.
The Operation Christmas Child project allows community citizens to give back to children in need during the holidays. From children to seniors, people pack shoe box gifts every year to benefit children worldwide.
For more information on Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child.