COLORADO SPRINGS NONPROFITS LAUNCH BACKPACK CHALLENGE TO GROW KINDNESS ON THE STREETS
Friday through Feb. 15 marks the 2019 International Random Acts of Kindness Week, and six local nonprofits that provide services for people experiencing homelessness are hoping to inspire greater kindness on the streets of Colorado Springs. Westside CARES, Ecumenical Social Ministries, Urban Peak Colorado Springs, Homeward Pikes Peak, Catholic Charities and Community Health Partnership are banding together to launch a Backpack Challenge. They invite and encourage the public to walk in solidarity with those who have no place to call home, then commit to sharing a little kindness.
Here are some simple Backpack Challenge guidelines:
• Dress down and put on a backpack.
• Walk through town — anywhere and for whatever distance is reasonable, alone or with someone, for as little or as long as you like.
• Pay attention to the people around you, the interactions you have with others, and what’s happening inside you during your walk.
• Share your experience with someone, or with a crowd. Post about your experience on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, etc.) using the hashtags #tryalittlekindness and #COSbackpackchallenge.
• Pass it on: invite someone to take the Backpack Challenge
• Taking a step further: Those wishing to make a larger contribution to the community are invited to donate some kindness on the streets in the form of volunteer hours at a local nonprofit, or a simple commitment to smile when meeting a stranger.
“Homelessness forces people to live in constant crisis — and we are called to respond to that crisis — but we really need to be working at fixing the systems like housing, healthcare and the family unit that are breaking down for our poor and vulnerable,” said Andy Barton, CEO of Catholic Charities of Central Colorado. “That is a big job and it requires community wide support.”
The nonprofit organizations that offer emergency services and day-to-day support such as meals, showers, clothing and laundering services for those without a home are working with the city to develop solutions. They are hoping to address the lack of available, affordable housing as well as larger, systemic issues that affect the poor. Meanwhile, those who are experiencing homelessness are doing their best to survive.
PIKES PEAK COMMUNITY COLLEGE STUDENTS PROVIDE FREE TAX PREPARATION FOR FAMILIES
This tax season, Pikes Peak Community College is again partnering with Denver-based Piton Foundation to provide free tax preparation services through the Tax Help Colorado program. IRS-certified accounting students are now preparing and filing tax returns free of charge for individuals with household incomes of $55,000 a year or less.
This free service will be offered at PPCC’s Centennial Campus on the second floor rotunda, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., every Saturday through March 23 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Appointments only. Call 502-4829 or email TaxHelpCO@PPCC.edu to schedule an appointment. Clients should bring their social security cards or ITINs, photo ID and tax documents.
A list of all the Tax Help Colorado sites, as well as the locations of other free tax assistance sites in Colorado, is available by calling 2-1-1 or visiting GetAheadColorado.org.
Last year, 23 PPCC accounting students and community volunteers spent more than 1,065 hours helping 400 taxpayers file their tax returns. This saved an average of approximately $250 per taxpayer that might have been spent on tax preparation costs to a paid preparer.
“In addition to cost savings, our students’ and volunteers’ knowledge of the Earned Income Credit and other relevant tax laws allowed our clients to receive over $1 million in federal and state refunds, having an estimated total economic impact to the region of $1.1 million. We have the Piton Foundation to thank for providing excellent training materials for their success,” said Melissa Allen, PPCC accounting and finance department chair.
In total, Tax Help Colorado volunteers prepared taxes for nearly 7,650 taxpayers who received more than $12.65 million in refunds and saved taxpayers $1.5 million in tax preparation fees.
CULTURAL OFFICE OF THE PIKES PEAK REGION EXPANDS ARTS OPPORTUNITIES FOR MILITARY COMMUNITY
The Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region and Colorado Creative Industries have announced Military Arts Connection, as part of Creative Forces, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs and the state and local arts agencies. Creative Forces began in military and veteran medical facilities, including Fort Carson’s Warrior Recovery Center, via the integration of creative arts therapies into treatment plans for military service members with traumatic brain injury and psychological health conditions.
“Serving our military who have served us honorably is a privilege for the National Endowment for the Arts,” said acting chairman Mary Anne Carter. “Military Arts Connection, the Community Connections project for Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region, will further our understanding of how the arts improve health and well-being and enrich the lives of our military personnel and veterans around the nation.”
Military Arts Connection will leverage the power of the arts to help military service members, veterans and their families heal from the trauma of war, and facilitate community connections necessary for continued success in ongoing recovery and reintegration processes. Additionally, MilitaryArtsConnection.org will allow military and veteran service providers to access free arts-based therapies and cultural engagement experiences on behalf of their patients and clients.
The Military Arts Connection program will generate new economic opportunities for the local artists who will share their talents and offer positive interventions and creative experiences in support of military populations across the Pikes Peak region. In addition to funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, Military Arts Connection is also supported by a grant from the Colorado Springs Health Foundation.
“The development of our Military Arts Connection program under the umbrella of the national Creative Forces initiative offers an exciting opportunity for the Cultural Office, and our entire arts community, to support and engage local military populations in a way that is meaningful and mutually beneficial,” said Cultural Office Executive Director Andy Vick.
Military Arts Connection is one of 11 Community Connections projects supported across the country.