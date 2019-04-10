CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO UP FOR BEST ZOO IN AMERICA
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is once again in the running for "Best Zoo" through voting by USAToday's 10Best program. Last year, the zoo was voted the fourth-best Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited zoo in North America.
In addition to being nominated in the "Best Zoo" category, this year CMZ's Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit is up for "Best Zoo Exhibit" in North America.
The zoo is currently ranked No. 11 for "Best Zoo" and No. 12 for "Best Zoo Exhibit." The community can help CMZ climb those rankings by voting once per day, every day, through 10 a.m. April 22 at cmzoo.org/vote.
Winners will be announced May 3.
YOUTHS CELEBRATE WESTERN HERITAGE THROUGH WESTERN SPIRIT COLORING CONTEST
Children ages 11 and younger are invited to participate in the 2019 Western Spirit coloring contest, which provides awareness of and promotes western heritage and culture in the Pikes Peak region. The contest allows youth to embrace this western heritage in a creative way.
There are three age categories: 5 and younger, 6-8 years and 9-11 years. Winners in each category receive a family four-pack of tickets to the Saturday matinee at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo on July 13; four tokens to the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast on June 19; and will get to ride the float in the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Days Parade on July 9 (an adult must accompany their child).
Interested contestants may pick up an entry form at any of the Pikes Peak Library District library branches, YMCA or may download the coloring page at tinyurl.com/y4dp4pll.
Print the drawing on an 8 1/2-by-11-inch paper and have your child complete it using any media (crayon, watercolor, colored pencil, paint, etc.). Drop off the entry at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and receive a free kids' admission with a paying adult, or mail the entry to:
ProRodeo Hall of Fame
Attention: Kent Sturman
101 ProRodeo Drive,
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
The deadline is April 19. Call 528-4714 or email ksturman@prorodeo.com with questions.