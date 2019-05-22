WILDFIRE EVACUATION DRILL SCHEDULED FOR SOUTHWESTERN NEIGHBORHOODS
Residents of the Upper Skyway, Crystal Park and Crystal Hills neighborhoods are invited to attend a community meeting Thursday evening and register to participate in a wildfire evacuation drill June 8.
The drill will be hosted by El Paso County, the City of Colorado Springs and the City of Manitou Springs Thursday at 6:30 p.m.at Manitou Springs City Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., in Manitou Springs.
The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is looking for residents of these neighborhoods to participate in the evacuation exercise. During the exercise, residents will receive first-hand experience evacuating their home in an emergency. They will become more familiar with potential shelter locations and learn about various resources and valuable information they will need during a wildfire or other emergency.
The drill is June 8, from approximately 9 a.m. to noon. Participants will be asked to evacuate their neighborhoods and travel to Holmes Middle School, 2455 Mesa Road, for lunch and a Community Preparedness Fair.
Interested residents that live in the Upper Skyway, Crystal Park and Crystal Hills neighborhoods may visit ColoradoSprings.gov/2019EvacDrill for more information and to sign up to participate. Registration closes the evening of June 6.