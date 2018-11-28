URGENT CARE NOW MOBILE
Anywhere Urgent Care is now accepting Medicare, United Health, Anthem Blue Shield and Blue Cross.
Eileen Flavin, local nurse practitioner, is in her second year of her mobile urgent care practice, Anywhere Urgent Care — the first mobile urgent care service in Colorado Springs.
With flu season approaching, Flavin estimates more than doubling her visits now that she is working with insurance companies. Flavin and her staff will come to a patient’s home after hours and on weekends, when doctor’s offices are traditionally closed. Besides Influenza, patients are treated for ear infection, fever, sore throat, respiratory infection, mild dehydration, urinary tract infection, minor suturing, and medication refills. Anywhere Urgent care also provides at home testing.
Flavin treats all age groups.
For more information, visit anywhereurgentcare.com or call Nancy Ruppert, NPR Advertising, LLC at 460-5176.