RESIDENTS CAN RECYCLE CHRISTMAS TREES IN ANNUAL TREECYCLE EVENT AND SUPPORT YOUTH
El Paso County, the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, Rocky Top Resources, the Colorado Springs Gazette, and Colorado Springs Youth Sports will be operating a TreeCycle event to reduce landfilled tree waste, provide free mulch and support youth sports. For a suggested minimum donation of $5 per tree, area residents can drop off trees at six convenient locations.
Colorado Springs Youth Sports is a charitable non-profit organization that operates the El Pomar Youth Sports Park. All donations received benefit area youth.
Trees and donations will be accepted at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at:
- Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway)
- Falcon Trailhead (Southwest of Woodmen Road and McLaughlin Road)
- Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor Drive)
- Sky Sox Stadium (Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard)
- Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road and 30th Street)
- Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard)
Additionally, trees and donations can be made at Rocky Top Resources (1755 E. Las Vegas Street) from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 31. Rocky Top Resources is closed on Sundays.
All decorations must be removed from trees before drop-off.
Find more information at TreeCycleCOS.org, elpasoco.com or by calling 520-7878.