PPLD’S SUMMER ADVENTURE BEGINS
Pikes Peak Library District’s summer reading program, Summer Adventure, is running full steam ahead through July 31. There are age-appropriate activities planned throughout the summer at each library location for kids and teens ages 0-18. Participants can finish the whole program by reading, or do a combination of reading and activities.
National research shows participating in a summer reading program can help students retain what they learned during the school year and help better prepare them for fall. PPLD and many community partners want to help students prevent summer brain drain.
This summer’s theme is A Universe of Stories. As such, a lot of the programs available throughout the summer will be space-themed. PPLD is partnering with the Air Force Academy and the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to offer fun and educational programs. They’ll also play host to the Cheyenne Mountain ZOOmobile, a drum safari, various critter-related programs, and space-themed crafting classes throughout the district.
The Cheyenne Mountain Library is located at 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite 100. For more information on Summer Adventure, visit ppld.org/summer-adventure.