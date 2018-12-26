PIKES PEAK LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD PRESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 10 YEARS
The president of the Pikes Peak Library District Board of Trustees attended her last board meeting this month after 10 years of service to the library.
Kathleen Owings will retire from the board as of Monday. Owings first joined the board on Jan. 1, 2009, and was board president from 2012-2014 and in 2018.
Her fellow board members, library employees and library leaders alike reminisced fondly on Owings’ contributions to the Library District and the community during her final board meeting on Dec. 11.