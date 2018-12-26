PPLD Board President Kathleen Owings retires after 10 years
Pikes Peak Library District Library Board President Kathleen Owings, second from left, is retiring from the position after 10 years of service. She and husband Michael are pictured here with former PPLD Board Vice President John Wilson and his wife Marnie in this file photo from 2013.
The president of the Pikes Peak Library District Board of Trustees attended her last board meeting this month after 10 years of service to the library.

Kathleen Owings will retire from the board as of Monday. Owings first joined the board on Jan. 1, 2009, and was board president from 2012-2014 and in 2018.

Her fellow board members, library employees and library leaders alike reminisced fondly on Owings’ contributions to the Library District and the community during her final board meeting on Dec. 11.

