LOCAL VOLUNTEERS HONORED BY PIKES PEAK HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH) celebrated its volunteers April 11 at The Pinery at the Hill, announcing these winners:
Chris Brownlow Golden Hammer Award: Ryan Mohling. The award is bestowed upon an individual who displays strong leadership, a good attitude and a servant spirit. This person believes in the philosophy of PPHFH within and outside the organization.
Millard Fuller Award: Harry Moore. Moore was selected for the award for his demonstration of leadership, going above and beyond the call of duty, and asking others to get involved.
Linda Fuller Award: Joel Hamilton. The Linda Fuller Award is given to the person who completes outstanding work, exemplifies compassion and devotion for PPHFH’s future homeowners during and after their path to homeownership.
Journeyman Award: Barry Mullane, awarded for showing a long-term commitment to PPHFH and performing vital behind-the-scenes work to keep PPHFH running smoothly.
Construction Group of the Year Award: US Air Force Academy Preparatory School.
ReStore Group of the Year Award: Mile High Youth Corp.
The President’s Volunteer Service Award was also presented to individuals who achieved a prerequisite number of volunteer hours during 2018:
Lifetime (10,000 or more hours): George Hammond.
Gold (500 or more hours in one year): Frank Bernhard, John Chittenden, John Comes, Mike Gallagher, John Lesnak, Harry Moore and Alex St. Clair.
Silver (250-499 hours in one year): Suzanne Ballard, Steve Boyce, Don Kayon, Ruth Love, Paul McSpadden, Barry Mullane, Jim Nolan, Ken Percival, Robert Ray, Bernie Redlinger and Ed Santucci.
Bronze (100-249 hours in one year): Mary Banner, Roger Condie, Brian Espravnik Jr., Brian Espravnik Sr., Ed Gass, Tim Grant, Ed Hettler, Vern Kulham, Phil Larish, John Mack, Dean Myers, Robert Rose, Jim Seibert, Gregory Snodgress, Art Thorstensen, Laurel Thorstensen, Bill Wall, Janel Wall and Cathy Youngsma.
Volunteers are a fundamental resource for PPHFH, with 90 percent of each PPHFH house built by volunteers under construction staff supervision. In fiscal year 2018, 3,438 volunteers gave 34,868 hours in administrative assistance, construction of houses, board of directors, committee work, and retail help in the ReStore.