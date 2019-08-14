As teachers prepare to go back to school, homeschooling parents can do the same via the Homeschool Resource Fair presented by Pikes Peak Library District at Library 21c.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Friday, Aug. 16, the fair at The Venue at Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Dr., will feature over 40 businesses which provide services for homeschooled children and their parents. Vendors include local school districts with concurrent enrollment or enrichment programs, local extracurricular organizations for everything from sports to music, tutoring resources, support groups, and more.
There are no sales at the event. The sole focus is to allow homeschool families to gather information that will help them be successful on their educational journey.
PPLD supports homeschooling households throughout the year, too, through the Educational Resource Center based at East Library. Library locations throughout El Paso County offer programs, events, and resources for homeschool families looking for enriching educational experiences. More information on these services can be found at ppld.org/homeschool-hub.