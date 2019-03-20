FAMILIES NEEDED TO HOST INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS
International Student Exchange (ISE), a nonprofit organization, is looking for volunteer families to host international high school students in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 in the coming academic year. High school classes will start soon and interested parties must apply immediately.
The international exchange students are between the ages of 15 and 18 and come from countries such as Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Thailand, Brazil, Italy, Norway, and others.
“The exchange program focuses on bringing the people of the world closer together while educating the leaders of tomorrow through student exchange,” Wayne Brewer, CEO of International Student Exchange, said. American teenagers can also study abroad through International Student Exchange.
The deadline to match students with families is June 1 for most districts. Families can select an international student based on shared interests, hobbies, gender and others. Family screening includes a background check, an in-home interview, and a verification of personal references. The international students are English-speaking and have their own spending money and insurance. Host families provide a caring environment, room, and daily meals.
Families who host ISE students are eligible to claim a $50 charitable contribution deduction on their itemized tax returns for each month they host a student.
For more information, contact local representative Monika Winger at monika.winger@yahoo.com.