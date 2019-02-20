CSPD ANNOUNCES SPRING 2019 CADET ACADEMY
The CSPD announces its Spring 2019 Cadet Academy, taking place April 13 through May 11.
The program seeks young men and women aged 14-20 with an interest in law enforcement, community service and leadership development. The program allows young teens who live in or near Colorado Springs to become informed and involved in law enforcement, while actively becoming part of their community. The program provides weekly training in a variety of topics to include evidence collection, interview techniques, pedestrian contacts, criminal law and more. Cadets will receive mentorship from CSPD officers and local leaders, and will participate in a wide range of volunteer community service activities.
The Cadet Academy is the first step in becoming a member of the Cadet program, and provides young adults the opportunity to learn about the operations of regional law enforcement agencies in El Paso County and the basic skills needed to succeed as a cadet. Some of the courses will include arrest control, patrol procedures, SWAT and Explosives Unit, criminal investigations, traffic stops, juvenile process, and persons/property crimes
The Academy will run Sundays from April 13 through May 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CSPD Training Academy, 725 N. Murray Blvd.
Interested applicants must be between the ages of 14-20 by April 13 to be eligible. Applicants must be El Paso County residents and currently enrolled in, or recently graduated from, a school in El Paso County. Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 2.0, and must pass a criminal history check and background investigation.
Applications can be found at coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/colorado-springs-police-cadet-program?mlid=40966 and must be printed, completed, and received by March 7 at 3 p.m. Submit completed applications to:
Community Relations
Colorado Springs Police Department
705 S. Nevada Ave.
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Please note the “Academy Participation Liability Waiver and Indemnification Agreement” must be signed in the presence of a Notary Public. Notary Public services for the Cadet applicants may be obtained at any of the CSPD police stations at no cost.
Interviews will be conducted at the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave., for all applicants who meet the minimum qualifications, during the week of March 11.
For additional information or questions, contact Officer J. Kuhn at 444-7410 or cspdcadetprogram@springsgov.com.