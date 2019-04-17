CMZ WILL HOST ANNUAL RUN TO THE SHRINE EVENT
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosts its 11th annual Run to the Shrine May 18. The annual Run to the Shrine fundraiser is the only day of the year foot traffic is allowed on the road to the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun.
The 4-mile up-and-back course offers breathtaking views of Colorado Springs, Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak as they wind by roaring lions and more through the zoo and up to the Shrine. The challenging course, with a nearly 1,000-foot elevation gain, is good practice for competitive runners gearing up for summer races, and a fun challenge for weekend warriors and families. Runners and walkers are welcome, and jogging strollers equipped with safety features are allowed on the course.
Online pre-registration at cmzoo.org/run saves participants $5 per registration, and closes May 15. Registration prices are as follows:
- Adults aged 18-64: $35 for zoo members, $45 for non-members through May 12; $50 from May 13-15; and $55 on Race Day.
- Youths aged 12-17 and seniors aged 65 and older: $25 for zoo members, $35 for non-members through May 12; $40 from May 13-15; and $45 on Race Day.
- Children aged 3-11: $15 for zoo members, $20 for non-members through May 12; $20 from May 13-15; and $25 on Race Day.
Registration includes zoo admission for the day, a commemorative performance T-shirt featuring Dusty, CMZoo meerkat matriarch, and access to a post-event celebration at the zoo's Lodge at Moose Lake. All proceeds help feed and care for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's animals. Since the zoo doesn’t receive any tax support, community events like Run to the Shrine help keep the zoo “running.”
Registration begins 7:30 a.m. May 18, with an 8:30 a.m. race start. Carpooling and use of rideshare services are strongly encouraged. Run to the Shrine is sponsored by Children’s Hospital Colorado and Colorado Springs Pediatric Dentistry.