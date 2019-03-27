17 CITIZENS SWORN IN AS NEW CASA VOLUNTEERS
CASA of the Pikes Peak Region swore in 17 volunteers as officers of the court by Judge William Bain at the El Paso County Combined Courts last week.
Twelve of the 17 new volunteers were sworn in as Court Appointed Special Advocates and they will now begin the work of advocating for children in the court system after being removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect or domestic violence.
The remaining five new volunteers were sworn in as Supervised Exchange and Parenting Time Facilitators. These individuals will ensure a safe environment for children to develop and maintain healthy relationships with non-custodial parents when there is a court order in place for supervised visitation.
Last year, CASA volunteers served 710 children in the Pikes Peak Region. However, there were at least 200 children that CASA could not advocate for due to a shortage of volunteers. These new volunteers will help CASA as it continues to strive to serve all of the children in need in the Pikes Peak Region by the year 2020.
The new volunteers are: Angie Angus, Jessica Erling, Alisha Gonzalez, Elizabeth Hatch, Britney Hines, Trudi Jackson, Steven Keefer, Rosa Regalado, Tracy Sellars, Keema Wilkinson, Germaine Woessner, Shari Young, Kimberly Davenport, Amber Frizzell, Jonathan Plaisted, Mia Salcido and Jessica Snow.
To learn more about how you can become trained as a CASA volunteer, attend CASA’s next volunteer information session Tuesday. More information is available at casappr.org.