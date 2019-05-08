CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL COLORADO, COLORADO SPRINGS ANNOUNCES SOUTHERN COLORADO ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs announced recently the selection of its Southern Colorado Advisory Committee. The 13-person committee is comprised of local leaders across a range of industries including businesses, military, philanthropy, education and health care. The committee will assist the Children’s Colorado Board of Directors and hospital leadership on matters pertaining to the oversight and function of hospital-related operations in southern Colorado, including strategic and operational decisions, and safety and quality outcomes; advocating to community leaders and donors; and representing the Colorado Springs hospital across southern Colorado.
“We are honored to have this prominent group of people serve on our advisory committee to represent and advocate for the interests of the children in our community,” said Margaret Sabin, president of Children’s Colorado, Colorado Springs, and committee chair. “Their input and leadership will be integral as we prepare to open our doors and expand our mission to improve child health across the southern Colorado region.”
The Southern Colorado Advisory Committee includes:
• Chair: Margaret Sabin, president; Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs
• Jena Hausmann, president and CEO, Children’s Hospital Colorado
• Kate Faricy, community leader
• Lt. General Michael C. Gould (ret.), CEO, United States Air Force Endowment
• Dr. Mark Hatchell, superintendent, Academy School District 20
• Sally Hybl; trustee, Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation; community leader
• Tammy Kraemer, business owner and entrepreneur
• Felix Lopez; chief operating officer, Mt. Carmel Health and Wellness Center; county commissioner, Las Animas County
• Dr. Darvi Rahaman, pediatrician and director, Peak Vista’s Pediatric Health Center
• Dr. Pam Shockley-Zalaback; president, CommuniCon Inc.; chancellor emerita, University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
• Thayer Tutt, vice chairman and CIO, El Pomar Foundation
• Joel Yuhas; president and CEO; UCHealth Memorial Health System, Southern Colorado Market
• Cathy Gendron; member, Board of Directors, Children’s Hospital Colorado Association of Volunteers (AOV); volunteer, AOV, Pikes Peak Chapter
The 111-bed pediatric hospital is expected to be fully open this year.