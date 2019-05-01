AMR WELCOMES NEWEST THERAPY DOG IN TRAINING
AMR Colorado Springs has introduced a therapy dog for employees.
Dex is a Goldendoodle who came to AMR in mid-January. The AMR’s therapy dog program began in June 2016, hoping to provide comfort to the city’s first responders. Additional dogs were added after the deployment of Saydee and Bodhi to the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.
The therapy dog team is composed of standard-size hypoallergenic breeds — so far Goldendoodles (a hybrid Golden Retriever and poodle) and a Sheepadoodle (hybrid Old English sheepdog and poodle). New additions come to the team as puppies, as they are more easily trained and can learn the needs and stress levels of first responders. The dogs are trained to work higher levels of therapy dog encounters. Basic obedience training and exposure/experience training are key factors addressed while in-training, and safeguard the dog’s prospects of passing evaluations to become a successful certified therapy dog in the first responder industry.
The AMR therapy dog program’s vision is to support and address EMTs’ and paramedics’ mental health needs. The team is an addition to the professional CISM teams AMR currently utilizes in small and large-scale situations. The team enhances debriefing gatherings, where personnel can utilize the services of a trained and certified therapy dog to express and release the emotional stress they may carry or bottle up after a difficult call.
The team’s mission is to be present for AMR personnel locally and nationally, answering the call when needed. Deployments range from MCIs, natural disasters and more.
Dex has begun his obedience training and once fully trained as a therapy dog will house 24 hours a day at AMR’s operation and will be available at all times.
Dex has had an immediate impact since his arrival. Crews prior to their shift come to visit him in the office.
“He just brightens my day,” said one paramedic at the beginning of her shift.