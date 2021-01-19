While we all still endure an ongoing pandemic that’s changed everyone’s lives and the way we serve others, I want to thank you for your continued support and trust in Pikes Peak Library District. Taxpayers like you invest in the library, and in turn, we reinvest your dollars back into the community. We’re here to fulfill our mission of providing resources and opportunities that impact individual lives and build community.
The Library District is a community asset that bolsters innovation and progress, improves academic success and childhood development, strengthens our workforce and local economy, and reinforces a healthy, thriving community. And we plan to continue connecting you to what you need, regardless of the circumstances. On Jan. 19, we resumed limited services inside our libraries (unless public health officials advised otherwise), safely allowing patrons back to browse the collection and use other available services without the need for a reservation.
In looking back at 2020, I’m immeasurably proud of our team’s work, with unwavering support from our board of trustees, to remain accessible to nearly 700,000 residents that PPLD serves across 2,070 square miles of El Paso County. As the reality of COVID-19 swept across our community, library staff worked tirelessly behind the scenes to pivot and enhance our offerings so residents like you could still easily access information, opportunities and entertainment. The health and safety of our patrons, staff, and greater community have remained at the forefront of every decision we make and every protocol we put in place.
This has encompassed so much, but here’s a brief snapshot:
• Expanding access to our eLibrary of digital books, audiobooks, movies, music, and magazines;
• Creating and hosting virtual programs for people of all ages and interests;
• Extending online library card signups and reinstating expired cards;
• Offering remote ask-a-librarian services to patrons by phone, online chat, and email;
• Compiling trusted guides for individuals and local businesses in need of emergency aid;
• Providing continued and expanded access to online databases and resources like Ancestry.com;
• Launching curbside services in May 2020 so cardholders could easily pick up holds and wireless print jobs as well as return Library materials 24/7 once again; and
• Safely reopening our doors with limited indoor library services in July 2020, with a recent period of reservation-only use from mid-November to mid-January due to the county’s COVID-19 dial status.
On top of all this, library staff also offered — and continues to provide — community support in other ways due to the impacts of COVID-19. This has included donating surgical masks and gloves to first responders, producing PPE with our makerspace equipment, establishing and maintaining touchless water stations outside of Penrose Library, distributing reading materials through school districts and local businesses, and providing needed technology to schools and other local service agencies.
The pandemic has taught our Library District, like many other organizations, that services can be provided in new and innovative ways. We remain committed to responding to our community needs and working to ensure our services and resources are as accessible as possible, now and into the future.
John Spears is Chief Librarian and CEO of Pikes Peak Library District. In addition to national and international library association service, John also contributes to the local community and serves on several boards of directors.