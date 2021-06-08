Park managers across the region are bracing for another busy summer. One year ago many of our trailheads experienced record crowds when the pandemic closed gyms and health clubs. As those facilities reopen, parks and open spaces might see a slight decrease in numbers. But visitors from neighboring states will continue to come — especially when the cog and summit house reopen.
With larger crowds will we again see an increase in bad behavior such as littering along trails, folks not cleaning up after their dogs, graffiti, damage to rocks caused by illegal scrambling?
In Fremont County, they are seeing some of the same behaviors. They have a plan to address it. Assuming that in some cases people just don’t know any better, outdoor advocates are creating a series of videos starting with “I didn’t know….” as a gentle way to encourage better choices. For example, “I didn’t know that not cleaning up dog waste means it will likely end up in creeks and streams and damage our watershed.” Or “I didn’t know that mountain biking on muddy trails leaves ruts that are difficult to fix and can lead to injuries.” Or maybe “I didn’t know that a cigarette butt dropped in the woods can take between 18 months to 10 years to decompose.
Recently TOSC partnered with a community-minded car dealer and set up tables in six local parks and open spaces. Our goal was to encourage hikers and cyclists to “scoop the poop.” The response surprised all of us. When asked, the majority of people willingly took one of our bags and brought it back full of dog waste. Thanks to the car dealer, we were able to offer participants the chance to win a gift card to a local business. Some people were all about the gift cards, but the majority were just pleased to help beautify their park.
I believe most people will do the right thing if we clearly communicate what it is we need them to do. Informational signs at all trailheads will help. Friends groups are stepping up efforts. Some are participating in newly formed ambassador programs to assist trail users in non-confrontational ways.
We all have a stake in this. If we allow a few miscreants to trash our trails and rocks we will be left with the mess. It starts with modeling good behavior and thanking those who go “the extra mile.” It’s no longer enough to leave these beloved and often fragile spaces the way we found them. It’s time to commit as a community to “leaving them better.”
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.