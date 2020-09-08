For one of the best fall color hikes around, make tracks to the mountains south of Divide.
Head westward from Colorado Springs on U.S. 24 for about 25 miles to Divide, then south on Colorado 67 for about 9 miles. Turn left just past an old railroad tunnel into a large parking area, being wary of oncoming casino traffic while executing this turn off the highway.
From the trailhead, navigate a couple switchbacks up to an old road. Continue an eastward uphill climb to the flatter Horsethief Park area, which historically was indeed a hideout for horsethieves. After about 1.5 miles, turn right on the Pancake Rocks Trail at a signed intersection. Continuing straight is about a half-mile spur to Horsethief Falls, which are most impressive during times of higher water levels, like late spring and early summer.
After turning right at the intersection, about 2 miles remain to reach the Rocks. The trail climbs more steeply up some broad switchbacks. Along this heavily timbered stretch of pine and spruce, hikers might see three-toed woodpecker, an uncommon species faithful to Pike National Forest. After ascending the ridge, the trail levels off then descends into a small valley before rising into the namesake Pancake Rocks that strongly resemble stacks of hotcakes.
Scattered groves of aspen line the trail route, but the payoff cashes in at the summit where hikers are rewarded with an elevated and commanding view of extensive yellow groves across the landscape.
The peak time for fall colors is mid-September to early October. Be sure to spend time among the rocks to soak in the scenery before retracing the route back to Colorado 67.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.