Unpredictable March weather can make for tricky hike planning, so this trek starts at the easily accessed Starsmore Discovery Center, making it a good option except for on heavy snow days. From Cresta Road, head westward on Cheyenne Boulevard for about a mile to the parking area just beyond the Starsmore Center.
From the Center, start hiking westward on the Columbine Trail that parallels North Cheyenne Cañon Road. The trail steadily climbs along North Cheyenne Creek with occasional sections of impressive rock formations bracketing the trail. Listen here for the clear cascading whistle of the canyon wren as their springtime song bounces around the canyon walls.
The overall terrain is semi-open with some shade from ponderosa pine and Douglas fir. After about 1 1/2 miles, Columbine Trail hits the Spring Creek Trailhead.
Take Spring Creek Trail heading northward up and away from the North Cheyenne Creek Cañon, passing through some areas of mountain shrubland and more rocky outcrops. The trail winds around a lot, with a few side social trails so keep working your way north until you intersect Gold Camp Road after about three-fourths of a mile, where Spring Creek Trail ends.
From here, the route continues west on dirt Lower Gold Camp Road (with light vehicle traffic). The start of this leg is a bit exciting as hikers quickly walk through a short rock tunnel, keeping a sharp eye out for vehicles. After about a mile, be on the lookout for Columbine Trail on the left. Hop on Columbine, swinging back east to complete the short loop section of the hike when you return to the Spring Creek Trailhead after about three-fourths of a mile. Continue east on Columbine back down the canyon for about 1 1/2 miles, returning to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.