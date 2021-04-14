wo notable Colorado writers will be recognized for their authored works during a virtual Authors Day and Silent Auction Scholarship fundraiser Saturday.
Authors Pam Houston and Jeri Norgren will be recognized via Zoom by the American Association of University Women Colorado Springs Branch at the 10 a.m. fundraiser. Each author will speak for 30 minutes during which they might read passages from their latest book, talk about how they became writers and share their writing process and practices.
“Because our authors are presenting remotely, we opted to feature just two this year, but made sure to invite two powerhouse Colorado authors,” said Cindi Zenkert-Strange, co-vice president and chair of the Authors Committee.
Tickets for event are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. To learn more, visit eventbrite.com/e/aauw-authors-day-tickets-142405275011.
Regarded as a versatile writer, Houston has authored both fiction and non-fiction books. One book, “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country,” is regarded as a thoughtful, humorous memoir, offering meditation on bonding with nature and neighbors at her high-country ranch.
Her best-selling debut novel, “Cowboys Are My Weakness” (1992), won the 1993 Western States Book Award and has been translated into nine languages. The book also was named a New York Times Notable Book in 1992.
Houston also received the WILLA Literary Award for contemporary fiction. Named in honor of Pulitzer Prize winning novelist Willa Cather, the award honors outstanding literature featuring women’s stories set in the Western United States. Animals, child trauma, the outdoors and relationships figure heavily in her work.
Houston holds a bachelor’s in English from Denison University in Granville, Ohio. Currently, she teaches a master of fine arts program at the University of California, Davis and the Institute of American Indian Arts, a public tribal land-grant college in Santa Fe, N.M.
Norgren caught the attention of the literary community with her first book, “Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming Colorado’s 14,000-Foot Peaks.” It is a collaboration with artist R. L. Wogin and nationally known Colorado photographer John Fielder.
The book has been described as part researched history and part travelogue. It is filled to overflowing with color photos and paintings, and sketches from the earliest of Colorado expeditions. This coffee table-sized book is regarded as a fascinating look at Colorado’s majestic landscapes.
A fifth-generation Coloradan, Norgren spent much of her life exploring the mountains and became fascinated with the nomenclature of the highest peaks. She is a nature-lover who lives on an historic Englewood farm where dogs, coyotes and a pair of great horned owls keep her company.
As the AAUW branch prepares for the virtual event, the Silent Auction is open for online bidding until April 16. Go to 32auctions.com/AAUWCOS2021 to bid on everything from an around-the-world cruise to an in-home massage, a wine and cheese basket to original paintings and language classes to a Bemis School of Art experience.
AAUW members, local businesses and interest groups contribute items to the Silent Auction. Proceeds will benefit AAUW’s scholarship funds that award scholarships on the basis of need, accomplishment and promise to area students enrolled at local public colleges.
Traditionally held in October, the Author’s Day/Silent Auction raises money for local scholarships for junior and senior women attending college in the Pikes Peak Region. As the AAUW prepared for the October 2020 Author’s Day, it became obvious that COVID-19 would prevent the organization from conducting an in-person meeting.
Although the AAUW branch had adapted to all that Zoom had to offer, the organization decided to postpone Author’s Day until spring. However, when it became obvious a large, in-person meeting wasn’t going to happen, the AAUW moved to its Plan B. Simply, the AAUW refused to allow the pandemic to stand in the way of its holding its tradition, Zenkert-Strange said.
“While COVID changed much, we knew there were deserving local students for whom AAUW scholarships would be life-changing … Canceling completely was never an option,” Zenkert-Strange said.
Kathryn Olson, AAUW co-vice president of Community Outreach, added, “We are reaching out to all 12 AAUW branches in the state, promoting Authors Day… Our members have attended other state branch programs, via Zoom or webinars.”
On May 15 the AAUW will vote for its 2021-2022 officers. Leah Witherow, curator of history at the Pioneer Museum, will present “Women Shaping Colorado Springs: Historic Changemakers You Should Know.”
The AAUW exists to advance gender equality for women and girls through advocacy, education and outreach. Author’s Day and its accompanying Silent Auction is one of the organizations’ most important events in living out its mission.