The Upper Arkansas Valley Wildland Fire Foundation returns to Colorado Springs to host nearly 1,000 emergency responders during the weeklong Colorado Wildland Fire & Incident Management Academy. Monday, Jan. 6, through Jan. 12, the Academy will offer 46 courses and exercises related to all-hazard incident management, wildland fire and leadership. This nationally-recognized Academy is one of the largest wildland fire and incident management training events in the United States.
Since its inception in 1994, the CWFIMA has worked collaboratively with local, state and national agencies to train more than 30,000 students. This is the ninth time the Academy has been hosted in Colorado Springs. Colorado is no stranger to wildfires, and students attending the Academy will be gaining invaluable operational and incident command knowledge and experience prior to the start of the 2020 summer fire season.
Expect to see numerous fire agency vehicles and personnel at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs as well as at local hotels and restaurants. Public information staff will be available to provide tours and to set up interviews with key academy personnel and attending students.
Twice annually the Academy hosts several hundred emergency management personnel from around the nation and from abroad. In addition to courses, the Academy also provides opportunities for students to train in specific job functions related to emergency response and the Incident Command System.
“Throughout the last 25 years, the Academy has never wavered from its mission statement, which is a commitment to the students we serve. Its tenets are instilled in our staff and instructors which then translates into new knowledge, skills and abilities for both today’s and the next generation of responders,” said Academy Incident Commander Jim Krugman.
The CWFIMA continues to seek monetary donations to provide local firefighters with free tuition to attend classes. The CWFIMA is a nonprofit organization committed to providing quality and affordable training. The value of incident management training has been reinforced numerous times during unprecedented wildfire seasons such as 2018. Colorado responders also served throughout many all-hazard responses like hurricanes Harvey and Irma, where the Incident Command System served as the model for both response and recovery.