At summer’s end, my husband, Ron, and I were itching to get the trailer out and go somewhere ... anywhere! What better place to travel than right here in our home state of Colorado.
Of course, there are challenges during the ongoing pandemic. I set about making reservations, while carefully checking what would be open and available for our next adventures. Along with Rifle Gap State Park and Rocky Mountain National Park (two places I have written about previously) we “discovered” the following three gems.
Mesa Verde National Park
We have both been to this splendid, historic wonderland in the past, but it is worthy of multiple visits. During COVID-19, most of the park buildings are closed, but the opportunity to explore without overwhelming crowds is a rare and true delight.
The history of this area in southwest Colorado is absolutely amazing. Archeological wonders from AD 500-1300 abound. During this time period the Ancestral Pueblo people (formerly known as the Anasazi) lived and flourished not only in villages on the mesa tops above the canyons, but also in cliff dwellings built along the canyon walls. What remains is evidence of a thriving culture with a population of up to 35,000 farmers, hunters, builders and artisans.
Although the visitor centers, cliff dwelling tours and historic buildings of Chapin Mesa were all closed down; there was much to see and do at Mesa Verde. It felt almost mystical there without the usual crowds, and we had the opportunity to take our time, gaze in wonder of what once was, and imagine a time when this area was teeming with vibrant communities.
We hiked the available trails, stopped at all the overlooks where there are great views of stunning ruins and hiked around Far View Sites, constructed prior to the cliff dwellings. We came away with a true sense of the progression of development from clusters of pit houses, to the increasingly sophisticated mesa-top villages, to the remarkable and iconic cliff dwellings. This park gets two thumbs way up from us. Along with the walk through history, the scenery from the mesa tops is breathtaking and the campground there is lovely.
Silverton and The Alpine Loop
I am always up for a unique adventure, and believe me this is what you will find if you drive the Alpine Loop. With the benefit of a sparkling sunny day and our trusty 4WD Toyota Tundra, we set out on this 65-mile quintessential Colorado byway. It is without a doubt the experience of a lifetime! The very rugged road traverses past long-abandoned mining communities, and up through the tundra over two heart-pounding passes surpassing 12,600 feet: Engineer Pass and Cinnamon Pass. Midway through the Loop you drop down into the aspen groves eventually arriving at the charming town of Lake City, where we purchased some of the best cookies ever.
One of the ghost towns, Animas Forks, was a thriving mining camp during the late 1800s-early 1900s, and several dwellings and mine buildings remain. It is hard to imagine living there at 11,200 feet during the long and arduous winters, but some residents stayed year round. There are many places to stop along the way to admire the scenery, absorb a bit of mining history, or to have a picnic.
This drive is not for the faint of heart. Our truck was challenged getting over some of the rocky terrain. A suggestion is to rent either a Jeep or OHV (off highway vehicle). There are many rental facilities available in Silverton.
State Forest State Park
Ever since we moved to Colorado 17 years ago I have heard about the wonders of State Forest State Park near the hamlet of Walden. We camped near the shores of North Michigan Reservoir, which is quite lovely. Unfortunately the Cameron Pass wildfire was rearing its ugly head, compromising our visit to the park. Every evening plumes of smoke billowed east over the mountain peaks. Highway 14 to Fort Collins was closed and many of the most scenic trails and drives were also closed.
This park is the moose capital of Colorado, but alas, the only moose we saw was a statue at the visitor’s center. This is another area popular with OHVs, and although riding them looks like great fun, these conveyances are noisy and kick up clouds of dust. I have decided to give State Forest another chance, hopefully next year. Due to out-of-control circumstances it was not able to live up to its glowing reputation.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 16 years. Contact Libby at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.