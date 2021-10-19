Winnie the Pooh never flew a twin-engine B-26 or C-60 transport plane in World War II.
Colorado Springs native Sarah Rickman didn’t either, but as a child she wrote about the famed fictional teddy bear and developed a passion for the Women’s Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron. The WAFS flew for the Ferrying Division, Air Transport Command, U.S. Army Air Forces, in World War II.
Eventually, Rickman combined her passions to write a book about one of the nations’ most respected female pilots. Titled “Teresa James WFAS Pilot: Gear Up/Gear Down – a P-47 to Newark,” the biography written for young adult readers chronicles the fliers’ career and services to the nation.
On Oct. 20, the Cleveland, Ohio-based nonprofit International Women Air & Space Museum will host a virtual Zoom book launch. The author will share her interview with James and the pilots’ World War II experiences.
“The book is a biography written primarily for young women … students in our middle and high schools, now enrolling in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math classes once denied to them. Back in the WAFS’ day, women were discouraged from taking these classes,” Rickman said.
“I write for girls who read about outstanding women who have gone before them, ordinary women who accomplished amazing things back when it was hard to prove themselves in what was known as a man’s world.”
A $10 registration is required prior to the Zoom event. To register, visit iwasm.org or phone 216-623-1111.
The WAFS were the first squadron formed comprised of 28 women, Rickman said. In time all women were designated Women Airforce Service Pilots.
Rickman met Teresa James during a 1999 reunion of six of the 28 original WAFS. One of the women, Nancy Batson Crews, asked Rickman to write the WAFS’ little known, almost forgotten story. Rickman accepted.
“She held the reunion so I could meet and interview the women still alive. Six of the nine living WAFS came to the reunion, including Teresa. They recalled their flying experiences for me,” Rickman said.
“First they flew newly-built, small training aircraft from the factories where they were built to the flight training fields where young men headed overseas to the war were learning to fly. Later in the war, they ferried fighter aircraft from the factories to the docks to be shipped abroad to the battlefronts. All their flying was in the U.S. or Canada. They did not go overseas.”
Rickman described James as an extrovert happy to share her stories.
“One of my friends, who endorsed the book and knew (James), said of her, ‘Twinkling eyes and a dazzling smile that lit up the room, that’s how I remember every encounter with Teresa James.’ I concur. Teresa’s story is amazing, one of grit, guts and determination,” Rickman said.
James died on July 26, 2008.
To date, Rickman has written 11 books about the WAFS, pilot Betty Gillies included. She also wrote books about WASP pilots B.J. Erickson and Nancy Love. Rickman twice has won the Combs Gates Award from the National Aviation Hall of Fame for her history WASP of the Ferry Command.
“I have now told the stories of six individual and amazing women pilots who flew for their country in World War II. Their stories could have been lost to history, but they told them to me. These are six very different, incredible women …” Rickman said.
Through her works, Rickman seeks to educate and inspire young readers, inspiring them to understand the impact the WASP leaders established for women’s rights, and their numerous sacrifices for their country.
The former East High School student holds a bachelor’s in English from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn., and a master’s in creative writing from Antioch University McGregor, Yellow Springs, Ohio.
About her profession, Rickman said, “Writing a book is a matter of deciding to do it and then doing it. It takes time, concentration and love of and commitment to the story you’re telling. You write and rewrite and rewrite and rewrite some more… Writing is a joy, a fascinating process and I love it.”
Published by Flight to Destiny Press, “Teresa James WAFS Pilot” is 160 pages and costs $12.95 ($6.99 on Amazon Kindle.)
Learn more about Rickman and her books at sarahbyrnrickman.com.