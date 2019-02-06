The old adage “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure” perfectly describes the recent Ultimate Indoor Garage Sale held Jan. 25 and 26 at the Norris Penrose Event Center.
The event created an ideal venue to spend a few pleasant hours browsing for that perfect gem! It was warm and festive inside with energetic background music playing, a snack bar stocked with burgers and hot dogs, and of course, more than 150 booths chock full of irresistible finds.
Nostalgia reigned, as shoppers’ comments compared for-sale items to those once found in Grandma’s china cabinet or Mom’s kitchen. A variety of toys attracted attention, from old fire engines and matchbox cars to Barbie Dolls and Beanie Babies. People lovingly collect items over a lifetime, and when they are no longer needed or wanted, they might end up at The Ultimate Garage Sale.
Vendor John Hovanec said the event is truly unique in the area. “There are very few of these types of events,” he said. “It gives Colorado Springs (buyers) an opportunity to see vendors who sell collectibles at cut-rate prices. Lots of people will turn around and re-sell items.”
When asked where he gets his merchandise, Alan Clark said he goes to estate and yard sales, the Arc and Goodwill thrift stores and auctions. He also said he trolls online for bargains.“I particularly like the quality of attention to detail that has been put into things that people made with their hands; that is largely missing now,” said Clark, who also explained that artisan-made items are available to the public at much lower prices.
Nearly every item at the Ultimate Indoor Garage Sale comes with a story. For example, Patty Delin, owner of Pueblo antique store “In Another Time,” discovered a rare Elvis-bust lamp in a shed behind a condemned house. Charlie Black paid 50 cents for a program from the first pro-football game played in Colorado Springs. He sold it for $350!
Black is a picker extraordinaire — someone who hunts estate sales and thrift stores for good deals, often for resale. His best finds have come from cleaning up after estate sales, and from purchasing the contents of storage units. “Sometimes I find things when cleaning out a house, or I trade my cleaning fee for access to whatever is left behind after a sale.” His biggest find was a host of treasures left behind in the coal room of a 125-year-old house. The small room was dirty and dusty and home to many large spiders. Black rolled up his sleeves and pulled out fine china, antique French dolls, jewelry, Star Wars figurines, and G.I. Joe memorabilia, all valuable collectibles.
The contents of storage units are frequently auctioned due to non-payment of rent. The door to the unit will be opened, and prospective buyers are given a glimpse of what is inside prior to the auction. It’s quite a gamble, and the buyer has to agree to thoroughly clean out the unit, taking whatever is inside, valuable or not. Sometimes it’s a filthy mess and there is very little or nothing of value to be found. But pickers have been know to find treasures, including collections of 1950s Playboy magazines, a valuable antique German printing press and a dresser full of quality risqué lingerie.
Gail Kinney, event promoter, was pleased with the outcome of last month’s sale. “It’s been a wonderful event,” she said. “Vendors and customers have been very complimentary and have been asking when the next event will take place.”
This is the third year for the garage sale and the second year to host it at Norris Penrose. Friday evening was a VIP event, giving ambitious buyers first access to the bargains. Attendance for the weekend was estimated to be between 2,600-2,800, with an entrance fee of $5 in advance Friday or $10 at the door, and only $2 on Saturday. Not surprisingly, almost everyone walked out with at least one treasure, or even an armful of precious purchases.