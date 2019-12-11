The final resting places of more than 3,300 veterans will be commemorated by the City of Colorado Springs in a 10 a.m. wreath-laying ceremony Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway.
The ceremony is part of the annual National Wreaths Across America Day, which each December coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, and at more than 1,600 locations nationwide, at sea and abroad.
It is the City’s third year participating in the event. Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm, and active-duty military have attended past ceremonies.
Colorado Springs-based American Legion Post 5 will present the wreaths for each military service branch. Peterson Air Force Base’s High Frontier Honor Guard will provide a Color Guard unit.
This year’s offering expects to attract a larger attendance than in past events, said Evergreen Heritage Director Dianne Hartshorn. “This ceremony gets bigger and bigger each year. I believe this is because more and more people want to take part in the event once they learn about it. In fact, we expect this year’s attendance to double from last year,” Hartshorn said.
Local nonprofit organization Evergreen Heritage will place balsam wreaths on veterans’ graves. There are approximately 2,000 wreaths already sponsored for the commemoration and additional wreaths are available for purchase. Cost is $15 per wreath, and $5 from each purchase will be maintained by Evergreen Heritage to support year-round cemetery care, headstone cleaning and restoration projects.
“People get excited about this ceremony, especially around the holidays. It’s a very emotional event for even non-military families,” said Location Coordinator David Carr.
Hartshorn and Carr encourage area residents to attend the ceremony, meet veterans and their families, and share stories. Citizens are to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. to ensure parking and to receive wreath assignments.
“What is really cool about this event is that many non-military families bring their children so they can learn about the sacrifices our military vets made for their country. Schools don’t teach students this stuff and it’s wonderful to see them participate in this event,” Hartshorn said.
The mission of Wreaths Across America is to touch the lives of thousands of nationwide civic, religious, school and scout groups through fundraising for wreath sponsorships. These groups help ensure the organization reaches its goal to place a wreath on each grave. In return, they receive fundraising dollars that assist in furthering their goals and projects.
Nationwide, approximately 4,000 fundraising groups and more than two million volunteers are supporting the event designed to carry out the organizations’ mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.
Evergreen Cemetery, one of Colorado Springs’ oldest, continuously-operated cemeteries, was established shortly after the town was founded in 1871, and deeded to the City of Colorado Springs in 1875 by city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer. In 1993, the 220-acre Evergreen Cemetery was placed on the National Register of Historic Places making it the second cemetery in Colorado to receive the honor.
To purchase a wreath or volunteer to help place wreaths during the event visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.