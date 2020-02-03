The Colorado Springs Tigers Bantam AA youth hockey team worked hard, played as a team and dug deep to skate away with a decisive shutout win over the No. 1 seed Wyoming, 5-0, in the 2020 Colorado Cup championship game.
Four Colorado Springs District 12 standout players — goalie Grant Bevan (No. 1), defenseman Tye Bogren (No. 4), defensewoman Merrill Delich (No. 22), and defenseman Daniel Stinar (No. 93) — helped power the Tigers to bring home the 2020 Colorado Cup Championship.
In their first game, the Tigers tied the Mountain Militia, 3-3, on home ice at The Broadmoor World Arena Ice Hall. Brandon McIlhany, Charlie Turner and Ryan Sedar all had goals with assists coming from Brayden Bailey and Charlie Turner in the second period.
In Game 2 at the Pueblo Ice Arena, the Tigers defeated the Arapahoe Warriors 3-1. Levi Krantz, Adam JoLicoeur and Levi Whitman all had goals with assists coming from Brandon McIlhany, Keenan Pedroso and Braden Davis. Grant Bevan earned the win, turning away 16 of 17 shots on goal.
In Game 3 at The Broadmoor World Arena Ice Hall, the Tigers faced off against Team Wyoming. Although the Tigers fought hard, they came up short, losing by a score of 6-3 with two goals from Tristan Ward and one goal from Levi Whitman and one assist coming from Brayden Bailey.
In the championship game rematch held at The Broadmoor World Arena Ice Hall, the underdog Tigers faced a 3-0 Team Wyoming, but that Tigers put together a complete game on the offensive and defensive sides of the puck while Grant Bevan pitched a shutout.
Every aspect of the game came together for a resounding 5-0 win.
Brandon McIlhany, Charlie Turner and Ryan Sedar each had one goal while Tristan Ward had two goals with assists coming from Brayden Bailey and Levi Whitman. Grant Bevan faced 13 shots on goal and turned them all away completing the Tigers dominating win.