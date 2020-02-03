The 2020 Tigers Bantam AA hockey team. First row, from left: Jared Knop, goalie, Grant Bevan, goalie. Second row, from left: head coach Joe Delich, Tye Bogren, Levi Whitman, Adam Jolicoeur, Levi Krantz, Cole Taylor, Merrill Delich, Ryan Clyncke, Tristan Ward, Daniel Stinar, Brandon McIlany, Ryan Seder, Brayden Bailey, Charlie Turner, Braden Davis, Keenan Pedroso, assistant coach Ashley Bevan, and assistant coach Nate Clyncke.