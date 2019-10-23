When the RoadHouse Cinemas complex opens next year in central Colorado Springs, moviegoers can nosh on homemade pretzels, craft burgers made with certified Angus beef, fresh salads, gourmet popcorn and other menu items — ordered from luxury recliners and served to them as they enjoy a film.
On the city's north side, the 14-screen Icon Cinemas theater complex that opened in 2017 is adding a 15th auditorium with a 100-foot-wide, 68-foot-tall screen that will be the largest in Colorado and maybe the nation, its owner says.
Recently, the Picture Show complex on the city's east side rebranded itself as a first-run venue with larger screens, new luxury recliners and a broader concessions menu that includes Angus burgers, beef hot dogs, fries, pizza and soda machines with unlimited drink options.
Movie theater complexes are offering restaurant-quality food, family-room-like recliners and state-of-the-art surroundings, amenities and equipment to create a let's-get-out-of-the-house experience for moviegoers.
"If you put yourself in the guest's shoes, or somebody who's coming to the theater, you just ask them what they would rather have, and that’s how we really try and drive what we offer our guests," said Scott Cassell, director of operations for Arizona-based RoadHouse Cinemas, which has venues in Scottsdale and Tucson.
"We have found that the theaters we have now, guests of all ages really enjoy the seat-side (food) service, especially the people 35 and over," Cassell said. "You get to a certain age and you demand more quality and a higher level of service. … That absolutely does help us stand out from the competition."
Stetson Snell, owner and operator of New Mexico-based Icon Cinemas, says the complex's new mega screen is meant to create "a wow factor."
"That's why these premium, large-format screens kind of came about in the first place," Snell said. "It's just to give somebody such an experience that they could never replicate at home and traditionally could never even be replicated in a typical movie theater."
Snell and Cassell said their complexes are competing with other theater chains — the Cinemarks, AMCs and Regals of the world, which have upgraded their venues with new seating and food options.
"Everybody is coming in and trying to make the experience unique," Snell said. "That's what we're doing here by offering super-premium large formats."
RoadHouse Cinemas is remodeling a portion of a former Kmart store, northwest of Nevada Avenue and Fillmore Street, into an eight-screen complex with auditoriums that will seat 48 to 120 people. RoadHouse, which said it prefers to be in secondary markets when it announced last year it was coming to town, is targeting an April opening for its Springs complex.
Every theater has its own niche, Cassell said, and RoadHouse wants to take moviegoing comfort to another level with its dine-in food offerings.
Before the start of a film or while it's playing, moviegoers can press a button to receive seat-side food service — ordering off a restaurant menu that will include made-to-order burgers, sandwiches, pizza, all-you-can-eat popcorn and gelato and other desserts, among other items. Colorado craft beers and wine will be available from a full-service bar.
Moviegoers can enjoy meals prepared on-site while leaning back in their seats. Need ketchup or mustard for your burger? They're available along with salt, pepper and napkins from condiment trays installed in between every two seats.
In addition to its theaters, RoadHouse will have a next-door entertainment center, called the RailYard, with duckpin bowling, arcade and virtual reality games, food, a sports bar and patio.
At the Icon Cinemas, the new mega screen will be the centerpiece of a massive, 400-seat auditorium — more than three times bigger than Icon's largest current seating venue, Snell said. Moviegoers will watch films shown on a state-of-the-art 4K laser projection system and listen as a 50-speaker, 3D sound system carries sound all around the auditorium, he said.
The new auditorium is under construction on the east side of Icon's existing theaters, which are part of the Victory Ridge mixed-use development southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways. The venues will be linked via a corridor, and the new theater will have its own lobby and washrooms.
Icon hopes to complete the theater in time for the new "Stars Wars" film that's being released in December, Snell said. Ticket prices for the theater will be $2 more for adults and $1 more for children and seniors — a "small upcharge" that Snell said is less than what many theaters charge for a premium, large-format screen.
"Just this one auditorium has basically three screens combined into one screen, with three times the seat count and three times the speakers," he said. "It's just going to blow people away. ... There's nothing like being in a packed auditorium, there being 400 people in the room experiencing the same awesome movie with you."
Snell added that the city's north side growth also was a major factor in adding the new auditorium. The InterQuest area is booming with rooftops, apartments, restaurants, hotels and other entertainment concepts; Victory Ridge, where Icon operates, will be home to In-N-Out Burger's distribution and production facilities and its first Colorado restaurant, expected to open in late 2020.
"We believe in the growth of that side of town and everything that's going there," Snell said.
