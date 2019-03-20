Summer is fast approaching, and one of the best ways for kids to enjoy the break is to learn new things and make new friends in summer camp. Organizations in and around Colorado Springs are now finalizing plans for unique and educational camps for kids when the warm weather hits. Here are three exciting summer camps happening near Colorado Springs this year:
Challenger Learning Center’s “Aerospace Adventure” summer camps
The Challenger Learning Center, established by family members of the Space Shuttle Challenger to teach and excite kids about science and technology, is offering three unique summer camps that take kids on a space-themed adventure.
The grade-specific “Aerospace Adventure” camps are run by certified teachers who work during the summer to teach kids about robotics, coding, engineering and design, and more — all within the context of a space theme. Though every camp is different and tailored to various age groups, all offer the chance for kids to learn programming using Lego and Sphero robotics.
“The Lego robots are big draw for kids who enjoy building with Legos,” said Ron Bush, Vice President of Education at the Challenger Learning Center. “But this is also programming, so they can program the Lego robots to do different things.”
Campers also get to enjoy a planetarium show and learn more about the solar system and stars in the sky. There are two teachers per classroom, all of whom are certified. For the second teacher in each classroom, the Challenger Learning Center often enlists student teachers from UCCS.
“It gives the student teachers experience in a fun classroom setting,” Bush said. “And we know we are getting people really focused on education.”
Kids entering first and second grades can enroll in the Junior Space Explorers camp, where they will work on reading and writing skills in a hands-on, space-themed environment. Kids entering third and fourth grades enroll in the Astronaut Academy, where they will learn about engineering through different challenges and games. Lastly, Destination Mars 3.0 is geared toward fifth- and sixth-graders. The campers embark on “missions” while learning about technology and robotics in the aerospace industry.
Each camp runs four days long, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. The Challenger Learning Center is offering three sessions of each in three different locations this summer: Bear Creek Elementary School in Monument (June 10-13), Legacy Peak Elementary (June 17-20), and Broadmoor Elementary School (June 24-27). Registration costs $255 per camper.
Learn more and register online at challengercolorado.org/summer-schedule.html.
La Foret’s “Something’s Movin’ in the Forest!” summer day camp
La Foret, a serene conference and retreat center located in the heart of Black Forest, is offering a summer day camp for kids ages 6-11. The “Something’s Movin’ in the Forest!” camp focuses on movement and promoting a healthy lifestyle for kids in an outdoor setting, allowing them to take full advantage of the surrounding nature.
With new camp leadership this year, Assistant Executive Director and Operations Director Brad Carroll said the team at La Foret is looking forward to a very exciting week of camp.
“The camp takes advantage of all 350 acres that La Foret has to offer,” he said. “We are out and about all day — we hike, cook out, explore, dig for buried treasure, have craft projects.”
The schedule begins with a morning movement session that includes yoga, stretching and dance activities before a hike through the scenic forest. While hiking, campers will take notes and write about their discoveries while learning about the natural world around them. After hiking, kids will partake in swimming and archery. Both activities are supervised under professional guidance in a safe environment, so parents know their kids are practicing safety while learning new skills.
While the lunch break offers a moment for campers to relax, counselors will also help them make their own food and learn about different nutritious ingredients. After lunch, the afternoon involves a “nature craft,” where kids will enjoy projects like making a bird feeder or creating tiles using carving tools.
La Foret is known for offering peaceful getaways with different programs. The summer day camp is an opportunity for kids to enjoy the outdoors, from running through an open meadow to exploring the center’s labyrinth meditative maze.
La Foret is currently offering two different sessions: June 10-14 and July 8-12. The camp will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and registration is $265 per child per week.
Learn more and register online at laforet.org/home/somethings-movin-in-the-forest.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s “Wild Summer Experience”
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is offering a summer camp for students ages 4-14 interested in learning all about wild animals. During the camp, kids will meet different animals and engage in different activities to learn about the wildlife around them.
Austin Kennedy, the Teen Programs and WildNights supervisor at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, said the unique thing about the camps is the variety of themes.
“Each week is a different theme,” she said. “So parents can bring kids three times over if they want and it won’t feel like they’re going to the same camp over and over.”
For kindergarten students, the zoo is offering a “Fuzzy Builders” camp, where kids will get to meet Ginger the Beaver, their animal ambassador for the week, and learn to build dams and see if they work.
“It has a hands-on component because kids that age are tactile and enjoy using their hands,” Kennedy said. “They get to work together and learn about the beaver and dam building.”
For older campers, the zoo offers a “Fur-ensics” science-based experience where kids will go around the zoo and solve cases about animals. Another camp features an eco-engineering class where campers put together building enclosures and engineer the way a habitat looks.
Teenagers also have the opportunity to partake in a summer camp with the zoo’s “Expedition Teens” program. Working with the zoo’s Teen Program students, campers in this program will be introduced to what it’s like to be a part of a zoo.
“These kids are here because they’re interested in a field to do with the zoo,” Kennedy said. “And we want to open that door a little wider for them this year with that program.”
There are different camps tailored to different age groups, and each one can be experienced through a single day or a full week. Prices range from $150 to $350 per week, depending on the camper’s age and number of days. The single-day summer camps will run May 27 to Aug. 9, and registration will open in the spring.
Learn more at cmzoo.org/index.php/explore-learn/kids-teens/summer-camp.