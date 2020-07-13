Mike Moran, a longtime Broadmoor-area resident and former United States Olympic Committee spokesman, died July 7 at Penrose Hospital of complications from pneumonia. He was 78.
Moran was a force in local, state, national and international sports for more than 50 years. He had worked for the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation (1631 Mesa Ave.) for the last 15 years.
“Mike was a true artist and contributed so much to the sports world, not only in Colorado Springs at the Sports Corp., but nationally and internationally with his 25 years at the USOC,” Colorado Springs Sports Corporation CEO Tom Osborne said in a statement. “Mike was special. He would reach out to the media and give them the true facts of the Olympic movement, not only nationally but internationally. He was a big fish in a big pond and we were lucky to have Mike work with us.”
Moran’s career with the USOC included some of the most iconic moments in Olympic history. He was in Lake Placid, N.Y. in 1980 when the U.S. men’s hockey team defeated the Soviet Union in the “Miracle on Ice” and went on to win the Gold medal.
Moran dealt with the U.S. pulling out of the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympic Games and the Olympic figure skating drama between Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding in 1994.
In 2002, the USOC honored Moran with its highest award, the General Douglas MacArthur Award. He joined a select group of recipients that included Nobel Peace Prize Winner and former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger, former USOC President and Secretary of the Treasury William E. Simon, New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, former USOC President William Martin and 1936 Olympic sprinter Marty Glickman.
Also in 2002, Moran was inducted into the College Sports Information Director’s Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame in 2005 and received the 2006 Distinguished Service Award from the United States Sports Academy.
Moran served as the master of ceremonies for many events, including the annual Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Hall of Fame inductions ceremonies and Colorado Springs College Football Coaches Luncheons.
“Mike was so talented,” said longtime friend Fred Whitacre, who was inducted into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame the same year as Moran. “The guy was a sports legend in this town.”
Prior to staring his work for the USOC in 1978, Moran served as the sports information director at the University of Colorado for 10 years. Among the athletes he worked with while in Boulder was Dave Logan, a CU football and basketball letterman from 1972-76.
“What I remember most about Mike is that he was just a good guy, easy to talk to, and he flat out loved the University of Colorado, even though it wasn’t his alma mater,” Logan told David Plati, CU’s current associate athletic director/sports information. “I got to know him better than most athletes because he went with me to Chicago for the Playboy Preseason All-American shoot. He was just fun to be around — truly a good-natured, fun-loving guy. He was a really good SID, and everything he did was to represent CU as best as he could.”
Services and a celebration of Moran’s life are pending.