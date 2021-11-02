Soon after teenager Ahna Wolff moved to the Pikes Peak region, she sought volunteer opportunities that enabled her to combine her love of history, writing and community service.
While browsing online for a museum to explore, the 15-year-old Colorado Springs School sophomore happened upon Miramont Castle Museum in Manitou Springs. When she learned the museum was recruiting volunteers, Wolff reached out to staff even before touring the 1895 chateau.
“I believe one of the best ways you can learn about a place is by learning about its people,” Wolff said in a CSS news release.
From there, Wolff learned about Evergreen Heritage, a volunteer organization dedicated to the history and care of the historic Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs, established after Gen. William Palmer founded the city in 1871.
For Evergreen Heritage, Wolff writes monthly newsletters featuring upcoming volunteer events such as headstone cleaning projects, tagging rose bushes among the graves to help identify old-growth plants at the cemetery known for its rose trellises, and cleanups. She likes to include historical tidbits about the city pioneers who have been laid to rest in the cemetery.
For her volunteer work at Miramont, Wolff archives artifacts, assists with the museum’s social media channels, designs informational flyers and volunteers at the gift shop. She’s logged more than 330 volunteer hours this year, far surpassing her school’s required community service hours of at least 18 hours per year.
Wolff was inspired to find a way help after learning that the nearby Crystal Valley Cemetery in Manitou Springs, established in 1890, had been vandalized May 26. More than 50 grave sites and monuments were toppled or broken, garbage was strewn about the cemetery, and a small area was burned.
She found out the museum’s director and Peggie Yager of the Manitou Historical Society sought to hold a fundraiser to raise at least $7,000 for damage repair at Crystal Valley Cemetery, and to install cameras and lighting to deter future vandals.
Wolff saw the fundraiser as an opportunity to create a preservation society at Crystal ValleyCemetery inspired by the existing one at Evergreen Cemetery. She envisions launching a volunteer group that assists with projects such as laying wreaths on veterans’ headstones in December.
CSS English teacher Amy Miller couldn’t be more pleased with Wolff’s vision.
“I have several family members buried there (at Crystal Valley Cemetery), and rarely do I see anyone who knows of the cemetery’s existence, let alone a dedicated young person who volunteers on its behalf. My personal thanks goes out to Ahna for caring for a place dear to my heart,” Miller said.
Wolff is helping to plan a spring 2022 fundraiser, offering a guided tour of the chapel and tours of the graves of 12 prominent Manitou residents now buried in Crystal Valley Cemetery. Volunteers will tell each person’s story.
Wolff plans to don a Victorian-style mourning dress an lead 30-minute tours, sharing details about Victorian mourning traditions.
“I feel that the projects I work on and the help I give — no matter how big or how small — are my way of showing gratitude to the people who created the communities and the environment I am so lucky to be able to treasure today,” she said in the release. “In this, I also feel drawn to encourage others to experience what I have found through volunteering.”
She hopes others will discover and appreciate the unique history that the cemeteries hold.
“This event also serves as a means of recruiting volunteers to assist with future work around the cemetery, such as headstone cleaning, record-keeping and planning other fundraisers,” said Megan Winnicker, director of strategic marketing and communications for the Colorado Springs School.
Wolff hopes her involvement will motivate others to help improve the community, and discover and appreciate the history of cemeteries. “I think people have a stigma against cemeteries and I wish more people could see the historical value they bring to the table,” she said.
“All the people within the communities of Evergreen and the Manitou Historical Society who have inspired me and offered support to my endeavors the past few months have been incredible mentors who I would not have in my life had I not reached out. Getting to contribute and see any positive outcome is most important.”
Wolf’s future plans include attending college following her graduation from CSS. She’s currently mulling several career options, possibly art history
And, she plans to continue her community activism with the same passion she intends to give her college career, Wolff said.
“I have fallen in love with Manitou, as well as with Colorado Springs, and I know they wouldn’t be what they are today had it not been for the people who founded and cared for this community. In a way, I would say that my heart is attached to it.”