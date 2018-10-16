Colorado Springs School's soccer team hunting for first-ever postseason berth
The Colorado Springs School boys’ soccer team is hoping to capitalize on its successful regular season by making a deep postseason run.
The Kodiaks were 4-7-1 as of Oct. 12 and ranked No. 11 in the Class 2A RPI standings. The top 12 teams advance to the first-ever 2A state tournament.
The Colorado High School Activities Association created a 2A classification this fall in order to give smaller schools, like CSS (enrollment of about 100) an opportunity to compete against teams of similar size.
“We could see some postseason time,” said CSS coach Andrew Julian. “The goal is always to take it as far as you can take it. We’re hoping the opportunity presents itself.”
The Kodiaks have a balanced team of upper and lower classmen. Julian and assistant coach Cathy Boswell — a 1984 United States Olympic basketball Gold medalist — are trying to instill in the boys that postseason experience will help in the short- and long-term success of the program.
“When I was overseas working in the Canary Islands I coached a couple of youth soccer teams in Brazil, so I have a little knowledge of soccer,” Boswell said. “I run the boys through a lot of the skill drills so they stay in shape and keep sharp with their skills.”
At CSS, academics really are the most important part of the student-athlete’s life.
“We pride ourselves here at CSS on our academic rigor,” said Julian, who teaches middle and high school computer science. “But we also pride ourselves on the work that the kids put in on the athletic field. I have the same expectations out here that I do in the classroom. You give it your all if you are asked to prep. You come to practice prepared. You come to games prepared. All the time.”
Junior Kyle Jarolimek believes the team needs to be more aggressive on offense.
“We’ve been struggling with putting the balls in the goal,” he said. “We have to finish.”
The Kodiaks have been shutout four times this season and outscored 25-16. They lost games last week to Fountain Valley, 2-1, and Evangelical Christian, 3-2.
One of the CSS’s biggest challenges this season is overcoming the loss of senior goalie Luke Williams. He suffered a season-ending broken hand in the Kodiaks’ first game against ECA Sept. 25.
Jacky Zhang was among the team leaders in goals when Williams was injured and has stepped into net.
“I feel like every position contributes to the team, so it doesn’t really matter if I score goals or not,” Zhang said.
Williams, senior Joosung Kim and sophomore Aadi Nashikkar are co-captains.
“We have a lot of young players with a lot of talent,” Nashikkar said. “We have a lot of freshman coming in who are very good defenders. I can see a lot of growth growing forward. We need to play more aggressive, work on our conditioning and our communication.”