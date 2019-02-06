A free screening of documentary chronicling the work of TV personality Fred Rogers will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Colorado Springs School Louisa Performing Arts Center, 21 Broadmoor Ave.
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” touches on Rogers’ idea of spreading kindness to others and assisting children in dealing with some of life’s toughest emotions on his popular TV show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The program’s family-oriented themes made the show and Rogers a popular TV staple for decades.
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood made its TV debut on National Educational Television, later renamed The Public Broadcasting Service, in 1968. The half-hour children’s educational program centered on Rogers’ neighborly demeanor that enabled him to connect with viewers. Rogers also is remembered for his trademark cardigan sweater.
Through his program Rogers inspired social and emotional learning. His encouragement helped children understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, establish and maintain healthy relationships and make responsible decisions.
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood proved so popular that eight percent of U.S. households tuned into the show in 1985. Each episode began with a video camera pan of the neighborhood, a miniature diorama model accompanied by jazzy improvisations.
The last new episodes were recorded in December 2000 and began airing in August 2001. At the conclusion of each program Rogers told viewers, “You’ve made this day a special day by just your being you. There’s no person in the whole world like you, and I like you just the way you are.” Rogers died from cancer on Feb. 27, 2003.
More than five decades later, Rogers’ family values still resonate with viewers. For this reason CSS sought to offer the community a reason to connect and be in conversation with each other around a simple message of kindness, said CSS Communications and Advancement Director Jessica James.
“Our school was inspired to show this documentary as several National Association of Independent Schools member schools across the country were invited to participate in screenings,” James said. “We loved the simple message of love and kindness that the film portrays. As the header of the film says, ‘A little kindness makes a world of difference.’”
A discussion about the documentary will be held afterward, James said. Questions will focus on Rogers’ cultural significance and how his legacy has endured beyond the programs’ popularity. Other discussions deal with how Rogers and his show engaged with social issues.
According to research at Yale University, students nationwide who participated in the program experience less stress, better sleep, fewer disciplinary incidents and perform better in school. CSS educators and school counselor incorporate goal-setting, mindfulness, health and wellness, physical activity, and reflections into the student experience.
Many of today’s parents grew-up with Mister Rogers and his wisdom is timeless, James said. “He believed in children, and as parents and educators we should too. PBS continues to make Mister Roger’s messages relevant,” James said.
“A new generation of preschoolers even watches the cartoon Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, the first series inspired by Mister Rogers,” James added. “Mister Rogers uplifted many of us as children and through this film, his legacy can inspire us as adults to harness the power of kindness.”
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? debuted in June. The film earned awards from the Boston Online Film Critics Association, Boston Society of Film Critics, Boulder International Film Festival, Chicago Film Critics Association and Critics Choice Documentary Awards.
“In today’s anxiety-ridden world, sometimes it feels as though the challenges of childhood, and therefore parenting, are overwhelming,” James said. “Mister Rogers uplifted many of us as children and through this film, his legacy can inspire us as adults to harness the power of kindness.”
The screening of this PG-13-rated film is free to the public and seating is limited to 300. Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend, and adult supervision is encouraged for younger students. In honor of Rogers, attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite cardigan and participate in the serving of cookies and milk.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. To learn more contact James at jjames@css.org, 434-3506 or 210-3499. The documentary will be aired at 9 p.m., Feb. 9 on Rocky Mountain PBS. View the film trailer at focusfeatures.com/wont-you-be-my-neighbor.