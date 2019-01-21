World diplomacy reigned Jan. 12 in southwest Colorado Springs when more than 200 students took on peace-building roles as representatives of African countries for a Model United Nations event at the Colorado Springs School.
Twenty schools were represented at the event from around Colorado and Wyoming, including Fort Collins, Denver and Cheyenne, Wyo. Participating students spoke for African countries like Ethiopia, the former United Arab Republic and the former Gobir (now a part of the state of Nigeria) at the Africa-themed event hosted in various buildings on the CSS campus.
The day began with an opening ceremony involving a small village in the central African country of Cameroon on the Gulf of Guinea.
In a recorded video message, the Keleng village chief spoke in “Cameroonian French, the language of diplomacy,” as introduced by CSS student Aadi Nashikkar. To open the “conference for peace and understanding, His Majeste Kemkeleng” sat outside surrounded by children and held a leafy branch described as coming from a “tree of peace.” He told students he hoped that their efforts would “reach our world leaders.”
Students worked and researched for weeks leading up to the event. Abby Riley, a Fossil Ridge High School student from Fort Collins, said she appreciated what she’d learned while researching Gobir and its relationship to her assigned crisis topic: the Fulani War of 1804-1808, also known as the Fulani Jihad.
“When I signed up for this, I had no idea (about the jihad),” Riley said, and added that the former country, “was hard to research for, but fun.”
CSS 4th-grade teacher Tim Ferguson volunteered to judge at the event and also showed up to support his daughter, Alair Ferguson, who served as a presiding officer for an advanced creative council. Tim noted the amount of time students had invested to understand their countries’ positions; they had studied, not to “dominate the room,” but to strive for communication and resolution while representing their constituencies, Tim said.
The more than 200 participating students would have been plenty to cover the 54 fully recognized sovereign states, which, as of 2016, are members of the African Union. Some participants, however, studied historical changes in country boundaries and names as part of the learning process. Ten territories and two de facto independent states with limited or no recognition were also included.
Secretary general for the day and CSS student Tyler Brown lauded the Africa theme in his introductory address as being a small attempt to right the imbalance of history books that “seldom offer more than a few pages for an entire continent.”
CSS has hosted the conference for the past five years. Events ran from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in buildings and classrooms across the campus.
History department chair and Model UN coach David Benson started the Model UN team at CSS about 12 years ago because he had enjoyed his Model UN experience as a young adult in college, he wrote in an email to the Edition. Benson coaches the only team in El Paso county, as far as he knows, and said new teams “start by word of mouth or by motivated teachers or students who really want to start a team.”
“I think that Model UN is one of the most important things I get to participate in as a teacher,” Benson said. “It combines academic learning and research with hands-on problem solving and diplomacy … and (students) almost forget who they are in order to become the delegates they are representing.
“It really isn’t about winning or losing. It’s about negotiating and diplomacy and the research that goes into understanding these complex topics.”