The 12th Annual Kodiak Basketball Klassic was a success for the host school when both Colorado Springs School teams claimed championships Dec. 15 at the Tutt Field House.
The girls defeated Cripple Creek-Victor, 34-24, in the early affair as sophomore Whitney Richardi had nine points and 14 rebounds to pace the Kodiaks.
In the nightcap, junior forward Luke Taylor earned MVP honors when he scored 17 points and ripped down nine boards to lead CSS to a 64-53 victory over CC-V in the title game.
Senior John Nieman scored a career-high 19 points. The game was tied at 25-25 at halftime, but the Kodiaks turned up the intensity in the second half to pull away.
The Kodiaks (4-2) are coached this year by Andrew Little, who is also in charge of the program’s middle school team. He takes over for Chris Earls, who is now an administrator in Denver.
“We needed to work on our fundamentals and (coach Little) has been focusing on that a lot,” Taylor said. “He’s made a big difference. He’s a lot more disciplined.”
The CSS boys are off until they open 2A Black Forest League play against a talented Peyton squad Jan. 12.
The Kodiak girls are also 4-2. According to Richardi, the team is very close.
“We have depth and we have really good chemistry,” she said. “This is such a small school We see each other every day It’s really nice to have good relationships with everyone on the team.
“I think we can win league this year and do well in the playoffs.”
Kodiaks girls coach Vicki Vaughan has been involved with the program for almost two decades. She is in her fourth year back with the varsity. She also runs the middle school program.
Last year’s varsity was 17-6 and tied the school record for victories in a season.
“We only have 11 kids out, but eight of them could start,” Vaughan said.
“We have some speed with Kate Griffin at the point. She’s such a force on defense. And we’re tough inside with Richardi and (Bailey) Reid and (Alair) Ferguson.”
There are only two seniors on the team in Grace Hill (5.0 points per game) and Molly Bigbee.
Junior Sarina Mansour leads the Kodiaks in scoring this season with 13.3 points per game. She is also averaging 6.2 rebounds, which ranks behind Richardi (9.7) and Reid (7.3).
The CSS girls return to action Jan. 11 when they open league play at Miami-Yoder.