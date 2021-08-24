Kerrie Williams and her husband, Mark Jakusovszky, owners of Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, 1412 S. 21st St., has a sandwich that won a national award.
“Big news for our tiny sandwich shop,” Williams said via email. “Our Royal Round breakfast sandwich won sixth place in a contest by National Restaurant News (magazine). We are beyond thrilled!”
Williams got the idea for the sandwich from a regular customer of the shop. “We have a woman from Iran who told me about a street food, which is like frittata on a round loaf of bread,” Williams said. “The loaf is cut into wedges and sold as a quick handheld snack. It sounded great and I decided to make it as a whole breakfast sandwich.”
Known as kuku sabzi, Williams’ version is a bright green filling made with a mixture of eggs, potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, bell pepper, parsley, basil, spinach, garlic and turmeric. The mixture is placed on breakfast sausage and topped with melted Boar’s Head Vermont cheddar and served on a buttered ciabatta.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Details: 203-4743, colmustardsandwich.com.
