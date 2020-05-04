Fourteen members of the local USATF running club Kokopelli Racing Team met online last month for a national letter of intent signing party.
Lisa Rainsberger, the club’s coach, directed the Zoom meeting that brought together the young men and women, who primarily attend northern El Paso County high schools.
“This is the largest, most amazing, group of seniors our program has ever produced,” said Rainsberger, whose daughter, Katie, was a former member of the Colorado Springs-based club and star runner for Air Academy.
Lisa Rainsberger reminded the seniors that even though it was not the type of signing party they envisioned — due to the fluid COVID-19 pandemic — she wanted to make sure they were honored in a memorable way.
“This is the beginning for you guys,” Rainsberger said. “Four years of high school work and commitment and sacrifices have gone into this moment. Many of you have been with our club a lot longer than that.”
Club members who signed or committed were: Ethan Abbs (Air Academy, Colorado Mesa University); Grace Abernathy (Coronado, to be determined); Justin Banta (Air Academy, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs); Emma Barron (Discovery Canyon, Palm Beach Atlantic University); Abigail Braun (Discovery Canyon, University of Wyoming); Madeline Burns (Durango, Princeton University); Jeremy Killoy (Discovery Canyon, Western Colorado University); Sean McCauley (Pine Creek, Grand Valley State University); Gus McIntyre (Palmer, University of Wyoming); Matthew Mettler (Air Academy, University of Wyoming); Mason Norman (The Classical Academy, University of Wyoming); Jackson Ponce de Leon (Pine Creek, Grand Canyon University); Ian Rainsberger (Air Academy, Western Colorado University); and Matt Storer (Air Academy, Western Colorado University).
Mason Norman was a three-time state cross-country champion. His older brother, Tanner, was a two-time state champ for TCA and ran cross country and track for parts of three seasons at Iowa State before transferring to Colorado State University last winter. Mason is looking forward to competing against his brother in the Mountain West Conference.
“I was a freshman in high school and Tanner was senior the last time we raced against each other,” Mason said. “He’s a great runner. We’ll find out who the better runner is when things get sorted out.”
Justin Banta said he is happy to be joining strong UCCS cross-country and track programs. He is especially thrilled to be working with cross-country coach Mark Misch, who trains two Estonian Olympic athletes.
“When I heard he was taking some athletes to the World Championships I felt I was getting on a great team,” Banta said.
Abigail Braun was thankful that Rainsberger was able to coordinate the online signing party.
“I remember as a freshman seeing all the kids sign in the DCC auditorium,” Braun said. “I always hoped I would get that opportunity. But going through what we’ve all gone through the last couple of months has brought us all closer.”