By HEILA ROGERS
A de-cluttering craze sweeping the country in the midst of pandemic stress has been a boon professional organizer Hillary Zama, owner of Spruce Up professional organizing in Colorado Springs.
She has seen a “burst of new clients and new interest” in recent months. The increase in business came as a pleasant surprise in the uncertain pandemic time, but also brought challenges.
According to mental health professionals interviewed in a recent Apartment Therapy article, people getting rid of unnecessary stuff and tidying at this time has several root causes. It’s not only the fact that many people are home for more time these days, “staring at their walls and their clutter,” as Zama says. It’s also a “thing,” because cleaning out a closet is something within one’s control. Doing such tasks, instead of feeling out-of-control about external world events, can cause a lowered stress response.
Lowered stress can be an effect of “sweet, sweet dopamine,” also mentioned in the article, which is the pleasure neurotransmitter in our bodies that kicks in when we look at something aesthetically pleasing. The wildly popular, “The Home Edit” Netflix show for instance, organizes everything in people’s homes from clothes, to books, to pantry items, in rainbow color order.
Zama said the recent “The Home Edit” book and show have definitely raised people’s awareness that there’s professional help available for the job of organizing.When she first started her business two years ago she said people overall were very unaware of professional organizing services. The comment she got the most when she put the word out about her new business, partly because of another popular Netflix show which had just launched (“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo”) was, “Oh, you mean like Marie Kondo?”
Yes and no, Zama emphasizes. She says she doesn’t apply a certain formula to her work. But tries to establish with each client what their goals and preferences are and then customize solutions.
Zama has developed however, her own 4-step system of Visualize, Categorize, Minimize & Organize however, to help guide the process. She shared she began investigating the profession a few years ago because she herself found it therapeutic to sort and organize, in order to combat overwhelm she experienced during some stressful life circumstances.
“There’s definitely a direct connection between our environment and our internal well-being,” she says.
One challenge during the turmoil of 2020 has been sourcing storage items for the possessions left over after culling. Since so many more people are buying containers, store shelves are sometimes completely empty. Zama had certain, favorite bins she counted on at Target that were sometimes out of stock. So she now looks at discount stores where the stock varies, and at Bed, Bath & Beyond to supplement.
The job involves “a lot of trips and errands and supplies.” And it involves a different kind of organizing for the small business side of things. Zama has developed new checklists lately for her business with the rise in the number of clients to keep good track of hours, driving, contracts, receipts and shopping time, etc.
Another challenge between household members can be differing levels of commitment, or different styles of organizing.
Just married this month, Zama relates how she and her new husband have been communicating to discover what systems work for both of them around the house. She leans more “on the minimalist side of things” and likes “micro organization” — think, bins inside of bins — but she’s relaxed a bit in their common areas, in order to not make him to “fit into her ways” and because otherwise, “it’s not going to be sustainable.”
Covid-19 virus contact has not been an issue, Zama relates. “I try to be sensitive and wear a mask,” when she shows up at a client’s house, she saidd. And further relates that they’re not working “on top of each other” when she visits a customer’s house and some distancing is possible.
“Clients feel comfortable with it,” she said.
Spruce Up is taking new clients and Zama sells packages up front, so that people can use hours the way they want to. Some want to clear out all at once the one closet “that’s driving them crazy.” Others want to work regularly over time on various segments of their house and possessions.
Zama did several different trainings and other online education for various entrepreneurial responsibilities, and to learn decluttering and organizing skills. But also she says she simply tries to meet people where they are. She feels it’s her calling to “do this for people” and to share what she’s “personally felt all the benefits (of) in my own life.”