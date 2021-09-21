It wasn’t until she was a college sophomore that Marie Negaard decided to pursue art as a profession.
“I don’t know if there was a moment where I knew I wanted to make art my profession. It was more like allowing myself to pursue whatever creative endeavor/opportunity I found myself at the precipice of. As an artist, my profession is allowed to grow and morph right alongside me,” said Negaard, a 2017 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School and 2021 graduate of University of Denver.
The 22-year-old has curated and will participate in “PORTAL,” an art show to be held at a new downtown art venue, The Gas Station, 230 E. Cucharras St. The opening reception is there from 5 to 8 p.m., Oct. 1.
“PORTAL” showcases Negaard’s work and that of several of her college classmates. About 20 works ranging from traditional painting and photographic prints to bio plastic sculptures, a sound piece, video art and wheat paste posters will be displayed through Oct. 29.
“Playing into the exhibition space, PORTAL sees artists displaying artwork that embraces movement, change, and renewal,” wrote The Gas Station in an Instagram post last week.
The free show is part of the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs’ First Friday art series held on the first Friday of the month.
Negaard pitched the idea of holding a group show with fellow artists Jordan Bigelow, Jason Duncan, Paige Grovers and Em Whipple. Duncan will provide a sound-art piece only. “I am surrounded by people who are incredibly supportive so my ideas for this show grew into something I am incredibly excited about,” Negaard said.
Planning all the site-preparations and promotions during COVID-19 inspired Negaard to serve as the shows’ curator. “The more I thought about it, the more I realized this would be a great opportunity to provide an experimental space for more contemporary art in the Springs,” Negaard said.
“At the same time, it was an opportunity for me to flex my business/marketing muscles and create a space to share my and my peers’ art. As the idea grew, so did my level of involvement.”
Delegating responsibility was Negaard’s biggest challenge, she said. “I didn’t realize I had such a need for control until I was put in position of having to delegate tasks to other people… It has been a huge learning experience in managing a pretty large project and trusting others to get stuff done,” Negaard said.
A Colorado Springs native, Negaard earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a minor in marketing from the University of Denver this year.
Looking ahead, Negaard has no idea where her art will take her or how her art will evolve. However, she is confident her experiences will help influence her own path and growth.
“I may not have a clear picture of what the outcome will be, but I have seen that if you continue to work hard and diligently, you will see rewards for that effort. Community is important to me and (is) a large part of what drew me to the art world. I hope in five years-time I will have continued to contribute to that community,” Negaard said.
“There is so much life that I haven’t lived yet, and I would like to challenge myself with new experiences. I have ideas about living and working abroad, and eventually I will look into applying to graduate schools.”
Negaard encourages those with aspirations of becoming an artist to work hard and never let anyone keep them from pursuing their dream.
“You are the one who determines how hard you are willing to work, you are the one who pursues what you are interested in. Taking control of those aspects is important. I would also say, art doesn’t have to be your entire world. One of the best things my professors showed me is that you must be in tune with what is exciting for you and pursue that,” Negaard said.