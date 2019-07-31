Michelle Mandico started playing piano at 5 years old. By middle school, she was already writing original songs and had picked up both voice lessons and the flute. By high school, she was performing her own music.
“I grew up in a musical family,” Mandico said. “Grandma played piano and was a music teacher and would play music at church, and then both my parents had guitars — they met singing and playing guitar in the church choir.”
Next week, Mandico is returning to her hometown of Colorado Springs to celebrate the release of her fourth, full-length album, “Ptarmigan,” on vinyl, at Stargazers Theatre & Event Center.
Mandico graduated from Rampart High School in 2010, and by the time she went to college, her first album was complete.
“It’s nothing ... something I left up on iTunes,” Mandico said, laughing, “because I was 15 or 16 when I started it, but it was something I was able to be proud of when I was done.”
Mandico went to Denver for college and graduate school, and by 2013, she was recording her second album at her music school, with a band. Around the same time, she started taking trips to Nashville, to work with a producer who lives there.
“It was really clear to me that Nashville was the place to be if you wanted to make a career out of singing and songwriting,” she said.
With her second album release, in Denver, she became familiar with the world of live performance and booking.
“Denver is a great scene, especially for bands,” Mandico said, “but at the time it was clear that there was more support and more access to the industry in Nashville.”
So to Nashville she went. In 2015, she finished her third, full-length album, “Half Captive,” which Mandico reflects upon as her first project which was truly “radio ready.” It was more a “pop project” than some of her earlier work, but, like the rest of her canon, was largely piano-based.
That would change as her career progressed in Tennessee.
“When I got to Nashville,” Mandico said, “I thought, wow, the piano’s a lot to lug around. I ordered a guitar on Amazon, of all places, and it got delivered to my doorstep and my little sister showed me some chords over Skype, and I started writing songs based on those chords. I wrote all the songs for ‘Ptarmigan’ on that guitar, and recorded on that guitar.”
“The album concept stems from the image of a color-changing bird; a metaphor for her personal experience through a season of darkness and return to light,” states Mandico’s website, michellemandico.com
The album premiered on American Songwriter, Wide Open Country, Folk Radio UK, WMOT Roots Radio and aired on Nashville’s Lightning 100.
“Ptarmigan” was produced by Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars, who coached Mandico through a very different sort of recording process than Mandico had experienced with “Half Captive.”
For the previous album, Mandico said, she had worked to record over the course of a year. “Everything was perfect, and everything was tuned. This was totally different — it was recorded live, and eliminated every opportunity to edit.”
Most of the time, she said, the recording process with “Ptarmigan” was just her and a band, together, in one take.
“I really believed in that process,” she said, “which was vulnerable and kind of rare. ... It felt really intimate and it felt really true and it felt like something I could play live.”
Mandico wanted something out of “Ptarmigan” that is “almost not feasible” for independent artists, she said, because of the cost: a vinyl press of the album. It’s an expensive process, and by the time Mandico was touring “Ptarmigan” last year, the vinyls weren’t ready. She played Stargazers last July to celebrate the CD release, and returns to celebrate the vinyl pressings, which are now available.
“I’m so excited. I played [at Stargazer’s] last year and that was just so special; it was one of those moments, probably one of the biggest and filled with the most people I knew personally,” she said. “Looking out, there was so much support there and people who’ve known me my whole life — it felt extra special. ...A hometown show — there’s nothing really like a hometown show.”
After the Colorado Springs show, Mandico will play The Walnut Room in Denver and then drive back to Nashville. She works part-time as a middle school art teacher, and will be getting ready for the new year.
“I definitely enjoy [teaching] and make it part of my schedule. That grounds me when I first get back, and on the weekends I’ll be touring at least until Thanksgiving time.”
Mandico has new projects on the horizon: “I’m recording again right now, with the same producer I recorded ‘Half Captive’ with; it’ll be a pop record, mixing the style of ‘Ptarmigan’ and the style of ‘Half Captive.’ Typically an album cycle is about two years, so I’m about halfway through the natural ‘Ptarmigan’ cycle, but with it being on vinyl it’ll always be something really special to me.”
Watch Mandico’s video for “Ptarmigan,” which she designed and was engineered by Kristen Castro (who is also performing Aug. 8 at Stargazers): youtube.com. The bill also features the band Gingerbomb, who are touring in support of their debut album, “Wildfire.”